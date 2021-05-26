Jennifer Aniston Says Brad Pitt Was a 'Fantastic' Friends Guest Star: He 'Was Wonderful'

Jennifer Aniston's Friends costars, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox, similarly agreed that Brad Pitt was a pleasure to work with while talking about some of their favorite guest stars

Jennifer Aniston is looking back on some of her favorite Friends guest stars.

While speaking with Access alongside Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow in promotion of their forthcoming HBO Max reunion special, the 52-year-old actress and her costars were asked to list some of their favorite guest stars who appeared on the hit sitcom series throughout the years.

After reminiscing about working with guest stars such as Ben Stiller, Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd, among many others, Aniston then mentioned her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, as another guest star who was a pleasure to work with.

"Mr. Pitt was wonderful," Aniston recalled, as Kudrow, 57, chimed in, "He was fantastic."

Cox, 56, shook her head in agreement as Aniston similarly agreed with Kudrow that Pitt, 57, was "fantastic."

The trio also raved about starring alongside other A-list stars such as Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn, Charlie Sheen and more.

Pitt guest starred on an episode of Friends during the show's eighth season in 2001.

Appearing on the episode titled "The One with the Rumor," the actor's character was part of an "I hate Rachel" club in high school alongside Ross, who was played by David Schwimmer.

At the time the episode was filmed, Pitt was married to Aniston. The duo was married for five years before their divorce in 2005.

The two have remained friendly over the years, however, with Pitt even attending Aniston's 50th birthday bash in February 2019 at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Hollywood.

Last summer, the two took part in the Fast Times at Ridgemont High live table read. Pitt and Aniston played the characters of Brad Hamilton and Linda Barrett, their first time appearing onscreen together since their 2005 divorce.

By the end of its 10-season run, Friends was one of the highest-rated television shows of all time. Now, for only the second time since the finale aired in 2004, the six actors reunited for two days to film Friends: The Reunion — a non-scripted celebration of the NBC series — which will premiere on Thursday.

Walking back onto Stage 24 at Warner Bros. studios, the former castmates, which also includes Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc, were taken aback by the site of meticulously recreated sets of a world they hadn't visited in 17 years: Joey and Chandler's bachelor pad, Monica and Rachel's apartment, even Central Perk, where the thrift-store-find orange couch was always reserved for them.

"I was flooded with 10 years of irreplaceable memories," Cox told PEOPLE exclusively as LeBlanc, 53, added, "It's funny, when we do get together, it's like no time has passed. We pick up right where we left off."

From reminiscing about the show and performing a table read of part of "The One with The Jellyfish" episode to even re-imagining the epic trivia game from season 4 when Joey and Chandler won Monica and Rachel's apartment, the reunion special also features special guests — like superfan Lady Gaga as well as David Beckham and Justin Bieber.