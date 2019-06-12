Jennifer Aniston Says Ross and Rachel Would 'Absolutely' Still Be Together Today on Friends

The Friends speculation continues!

Speaking with Natalie Morales in an interview with Today, Jennifer Aniston shared her thoughts on what her fictional alter ego, Rachel Green, would be up to in 2019. Aniston, 50, said she thinks Rachel would be living the family life and busy raising her daughter, Emma.

“Yes,” Aniston said definitively when Morales asked if Rachel would still be with Ross Geller, who was played by David Schwimmer. “Absolutely.”

Aniston proceeded to muse about her character’s family life, trying to figure out what age Ross and Rachel’s daughter Emma would be.

“Emma’s grown up. She’s in college? Not yet. High school? Yeah. She’s in high school. Let’s say junior high,” Aniston said.

Emma was introduced in the season 7 finale, after the forever on-and-off-again couple had a one night stand. The fictional baby was born during the following season, in 2002 — which would make her about 17 years old today.

The actress’ Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler chimed in, joking, “She’s vaping in high school, and you’re just looking the other way — way to go.”

On the Murder Mystery press tour, Aniston has been hounded by questions about a potential Friends reboot — and admitted to Extra that the idea is hypothetical.

“That was something that I just felt like saying a different answer because the question will not stop coming,” she said, but added that none of her fellow cast members were upset about her openness to the idea.

Aniston had previously told Ellen DeGeneres that “anything could happen” after the talk show host inquired about a reboot.

“Why not? You know what, because, listen, I told you this. I would do it,” she said. “The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure.”

Courteney Cox has said she wouldn’t necessarily be opposed to the idea of a reboot either, if for no other reason than because she enjoyed working with that group of actors.

“People ask us all the time, ‘Will we ever do a remake?’ That was a story about these group of people that are friends in their 30s who are finding themselves. I don’t know if there’s a way to redo it,” Cox, 54, told PEOPLE last October. “I just don’t see it happening. Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time. But I don’t see it happening.”

“I fantasize about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had,” she continued. “I don’t know what it would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted.”

Image zoom Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Chris Isaak, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox Brian D. McLaughlin/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

But other costars, including Lisa Kudrow and Schwimmer, 52, have been less open to the idea.

“It would be fun, but what would it be about? Think about it. The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?” Kudrow, 55, told Today in 2017.

“Look, the thing is, I just don’t know if I want to see all of us with crutches [and] walkers,” Schwimmer told Megyn Kelly on her talk show last year.

Reboot or not, the Central Perk crew remain close.

“We have convened, privately, for dinner, and it was great,” Kudrow told Marc Maron on his WTF podcast recently. “We just laughed the whole night. It was really fun.”