Jennifer Aniston on Ross and Rachel's Relationship Today: 'Well We're on a Break'

In the years since Friends left the air, Ross Geller and Rachel Green have continued their on-again, off-again relationship — Jennifer Aniston confirmed it herself!

The 50-year-old actress, who joined Instagram on Tuesday, has been enjoying using the social media platform, creating Instagram Stories and commenting up a storm on her friends’ photos and posts that she has been tagged in.

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe was one of the multitudes of fans to get excited about Aniston’s arrival on Instagram, and commented on her inaugural post — a selfie with the entire Friends cast — asking Aniston about the current relationship status of her beloved Friends character, Rachel Green, and David Schwimmer‘s character Ross Geller.

“ARE YOU AND ROSS STILL TOGETHER!!???” Bristowe, 34, asked in her comment. Aniston replied, saying, “well we’re on a break.”

Aniston’s response was captured by Comments by Celebs, and Bristowe excitedly shared it with a post on her own Instagram, writing in the caption “The one where I s— my pants.”

Friends fans will know all too well the age-old debate from the sitcom’s third season.

In the episode, titled “The One Where Ross and Rachel Take a Break,” the couple argues about how to celebrate their anniversary — Rachel is busy at work, and Ross is suspicious of Rachel’s co-worker, Mark. Their argument ultimately comes to a head, with Rachel asking Ross if they should go on a break.

After the fight, Ross ends up sleeping with the girl who works at their local Xerox place. When Rachel finds out, their relationship is declared finished — though the two will continue to be involved throughout the entire series, having a daughter together and ending up together in the series finale.

Image zoom David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The debate of whether or not Ross’ sleeping with the Xerox girl was cheating or not because they were “on a break” is one that plays out on the show and has continued amongst the show’s legions of fans since the show ended in 2004.

Aniston’s arrival on Instagram caused such a stir that she even temporarily “broke” the social media site as so many people tried to follow her at once that her page was temporarily unavailable. She also broke an Instagram record by reaching one million followers in just five hours.

On Tuesday, she joked about the commotion her Instagram arrival caused with her second-ever post, a clip from her upcoming series The Morning Show, in which she throws down her cell phone. “I swear I didn’t mean to break it,” she captioned the video. “Thank you guys for the kind, glitchy welcome ❤️.”