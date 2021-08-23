Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's Morning Show Teases Major Shakeups in Season 2 Trailer

The "game is changing" in The Morning Show's sophomore run.

Apple TV+ released the first trailer for the second season of the hit drama on Monday — and things are picking up right after the explosive events of the season 1 finale.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the ten-episode season, airing between Sept. 17 to Nov. 19, UBA is now forced to deal with the aftermath of co-hosts Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson's (Reese Witherspoon) exposing the network's toxic workplace culture on-air. They are also faced with new problems, including the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, an exposé about the behind-the-scenes troubles and racism within the network.

In the trailer, UBA executive Cory Ellison (Crudup) says that "the game is changing at UBA" as ratings are down, and that he needs to "ensure the stability" of the network. Cory then asks Alex to return to her longtime Morning Show co-hosting duties after an earlier depature.

"Alex, I need you to come back. You are the only thing that can save us," Cory says before laughing and adding, "I don't think I've ever said that before."

But Bradley isn't ready to provide Alex with a warm welcome, saying she's "not going to get edged out."

"I feel like you're bringing in my big sister to clean up my mess," Bradley says.

Jennifer aniston and Reese Witherspoon Credit: Apple +

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

And the women's opposing agendas appear to be at the forefront of the upcoming season as they struggle with how to navigate the future.

"We need to get our facts straight. We need to decide what the truth is," Alex says during a lunch with Bradley, as she replies, "Did you hear what you just said?"

The new trailer also addresses many additional shakeups. Laura Peterson (Margulies) approaches Bradley and suggests that UBA isn't using her talents in "the right way."

While Morning Show producer Mia Jordan (Pittman) tells weekend co-host Daniel Henderson (Terry) that the network doesn't believe he has "the 'It' factor" and is "looking to showcase some new talent," Stella notes that "the jury's still out" on whether Alex's efforts last season were "successful."