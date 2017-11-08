'Friends' and Coworkers: A History of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's Relationship

It all started in 2000, when Reese Witherspoon guest-starred on two episodes of Friends as Rachel Green’s (a.k.a. Jennifer Aniston) youngest sister, Jill. She managed to cause a lot of trouble in a short time, going after Rachel’s on-again, off-again love Ross Geller and running up her dad’s credit card bill.

Witherspoon told Harper’s Bazaar of their first meeting, “I was really nervous, and she was like, ‘Oh, my gosh — don’t worry about it!’ I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves. They would change all the lines and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny.”

Witherspoon added, “We’ve been friends ever since.”