'Friends' and Coworkers: A History of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's Relationship

FRIENDS FIRST
It all started in 2000, when Reese Witherspoon guest-starred on two episodes of Friends as Rachel Green’s (a.k.a. Jennifer Aniston) youngest sister, Jill. She managed to cause a lot of trouble in a short time, going after Rachel’s on-again, off-again love Ross Geller and running up her dad’s credit card bill.
Witherspoon told Harper’s Bazaar of their first meeting, “I was really nervous, and she was like, ‘Oh, my gosh — don’t worry about it!’ I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves. They would change all the lines and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny.”
Witherspoon added, “We’ve been friends ever since.”
CARRYING ON
Post-Friends, the stars continued to run into each other on the awards show circuit — and sing each other’s praises. “She’s an awesome friend,” Witherspoon told reporters at ELLE’s 18th annual Women in Hollywood event in 2011.
SWEET SENTIMENTS
“On one hand, she is this gorgeous, breathtaking beauty that men lose their thought process and their speech patterns when they see her and then on the other hand, she’s a woman who lets you in,” Witherspoon told reporters at the ELLE event (pictured) in 2011.
DRESSED FOR SUCCESS
“I have a major girl crush on Jennifer Aniston, but I think that’s, like, doesn’t everybody have a crush on Jennifer Aniston?” Witherspoon shared during a visit to Conan in 2012, calling her fellow actress “lovable and amazing.” One year later, the stars caught up at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
STANDING TOGETHER
In 2014, the two put their heads together at the Stand Up to Cancer telecast in Hollywood.
WITH HONORS
Aniston was also on hand to see her pal honored at the 2015 American Cinematheque Awards in Los Angeles.
NEXT STEPS
The two reunited on the small screen in The Morning Show, which debuted on Apple+ on Nov. 1, 2019.
“[I am] so excited,” Witherspoon recently told reporters of the pair’s new Apple series. “[We’re having] so much fun brainstorming and laughing and sending each other emails. We’re having a great time.”
FAKE FEUD
Witherspoon even has a fake feud going with television host, Ellen DeGeneres, about who is better friends with Aniston. At the moment, DeGeneres has a confession from Aniston naming the host her “best friend.”
LIKE YIN & YANG
Aniston told PEOPLE of working with Witherspoon that “it sort of just fell into place because she’s so damn good and there was sort of an unspoken language,” Aniston says. “We were really a good yin-yang to each other.”
TOGETHER, AGAIN
The excitement about working together on The Morning Show is mutual! Aniston told PEOPLE the best part about reuniting with Witherspoon, saying, “Just how proud I am of her and what a hard worker she is. She’s so unbelievably talented, and her as a producer is inspiring. We’ve been doing this for the last 10 years separately, but now we get to join our forces together. It’s very exciting.”
STANDING UP FOR THEMSELVES
Witherspoon recently defended her and Aniston’s salaries on the show, which are reportedly $2 million per episode. Witherspoon told The Hollywood Reporter, “There seemed to be a resentment, as if we weren’t worth it or it was bothersome, and I thought, Why is that bothersome?” she said.
The actress continued, “I guarantee these companies are real smart, and if they agree to pay us, they’re doing it for a reason. They probably had a lot of lawyers and a lot of business people decide on that number because they knew that they were going to make more than that back.”
She finished with: “Does it bother people when Kobe Bryant or LeBron James make their contract?”
JEN'S PROUD OF REESE
“She’s one of the most determined people I know,” Aniston said of collaborating with her costar. “She knew what she was up against and she never put that sword down. She had a message and stories to tell, and she was just like, ‘Uh-uh, you can’t tell me no and you can’t pat me on the head and say, “Oh, aren’t you cute.”‘”