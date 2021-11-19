Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon Celebrate The Morning Show Season 2 Finale: 'We Made It'

The Morning Show has not yet been renewed for a third season

"That's a wrap" on The Morning Show — for now!

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon celebrated the end of season 2 of the hit Apple TV+ series on Instagram Thursday, both posting a handful of their favorite memories from set on Instagram.

"Goodbye for now to my @themorningshow family," Aniston wrote. "We made it. Crawled to the finish line… and I could not be prouder of each and every one of these extraordinary actors, a crew that you can only dream of, and directors that held my hand on quite a wild journey of emotions 😵‍💫😩🤗🤕🤣🤬🤩… to say the least," Aniston wrote. "Thank you guys for being part of the ride. That's a wrap, baby! 👋🏼❤️"

Along with her message, Aniston shared a series of photos with her fellow costars, including Witherspoon, Desean Terry and Nestor Carbonell. The post ended with two photos of Aniston emotionally kneeling on the ground behind the scenes.

Witherspoon's post applauded those behind the camera. "We have the most amazing directors on @themorningshow! 🎥 Here are some of the visionaries who brought this season to life," she wrote. "Can't believe tonight is already the FINALE!! So much gratitude to EVERY member of our cast & amazing crew for making all the magic happen! 💫⭐️✨"

On Morning Show, Aniston plays Alex Levy and Witherspoon plays her relatively new co-anchor Bradley Jackson, both of whom exposed a toxic workplace culture at their television network in season 1. During season 2, the network UBA was forced to deal with the aftermath of the harassment coming to light. They were also faced with new problems, including the outbreak of the pandemic, an exposé about the behind-the-scenes troubles and racism within the network.

The season 2 finale, titled "Fever," aired Thursday night, and showed Alex test positive for COVID-19.

Aniston previously opened up about working with Witherspoon after being real-life friends for more than two decades, saying it's "hard" to fake being mad at her on the show.

"It's always fun to fight with Reese," she said, "because she's such a sweet burst of sunshine that she's, you know, not someone you wanna go scream your head off to. And I usually always end up bursting into laughter at some point. It's just too hard to be that mad with each other. But we do it."