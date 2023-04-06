Jennifer Aniston Recalls Making a Big 'Mistake' Purchase with First 'Friends' Paycheck

"I didn't know any better," Aniston said

By
Published on April 6, 2023 12:32 PM
Jennifer Aniston wearing Versace arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Murder Mystery 2'
Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

It's "The One About That Time Jennifer Aniston Bought a Lemon"!

In a recent interview with PopSugar, the Friends star, 54, looked back on what she called her "first big splurge" — using her first paycheck from the hit sitcom to buy a Mercedes convertible.

"There was a little white 280 SL Mercedes and it was there for a long time," the actress said of the car, which was parked alongside Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. "I mean, it could have been over two years. And I always was like, 'I can't wait, someday, someday [I'll buy it].' And one day I bought it, and then I drove it, and then drove it again, and it never drove again."

The star shared the misstep while promoting Murder Mystery 2 alongside her costar Adam Sandler, who was seemingly incredulous about the story.

"Two drives?" Sandler, 56, asked Aniston.

"It was a lemon, and that's why it had been sitting there," she said, indicating the car had major manufacturing issues. "I didn't know any better to get it checked out, so that was just a nice 25-year-old mistake."

Despite her rookie mistake — which happened during season 1 when she and fellow cast members earned $22,500 per episode — it was likely just a minor hiccup for her bank account early on. By the end of the NBC hit's 10-season run in 2004, Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were each making $1 million per episode.

Aniston reunited with Kudrow, 59, and Cox, 58, in February the Cougar Town alum received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston speak onstage during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

"We're very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, and your family, your sisters," Aniston said to Cox at the ceremony. "And that's happened since we've known you for a very long time."

The trio previously reconnected with their other Friends costars in May 2021 for an HBO Max reunion special. The group starred in the iconic sitcom during its 10-season run airing from 1994 to 2004.

All 10 seasons of Friends are streaming on HBO Max.

