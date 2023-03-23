Jennifer Aniston Pays Tribute to 'Sister' Reese Witherspoon on Her 47th Birthday: 'I Love You'

Jennifer Aniston is honoring longtime friend and costar Reese Witherspoon on her 47th birthday.

The Murder Mystery star, 54, celebrated Witherspoon's special day with a series of photos and videos shared on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

"Sisters," Aniston kicked off her set of posts, sharing a clip of the pair on Friends, when Witherspoon made a guest appearance on the series as her character Rachel's little sister Jill.

In two follow-up posts, which she titled "co-anchors" and "co-workers," Aniston shared behind-the-scenes footage of the pair working together on their latest project, The Morning Show.

The next photo Aniston posted was captioned "co-conspirators" and showed the duo embracing each other at an event. For the pic, Witherspoon wore a navy dress and emerald earrings, while Aniston donned a sparkly silver long-sleeved gown.

"I LOVE YOU!!! ❤️," Aniston captioned her next Instagram Story post, which featured a clip of herself telling the Cruel Intentions star that she was her "Valentine," as Witherspoon blew her a kiss on the set of their Apple TV+ series.

Aniston then ended her series of posts with a final picture of the two stars posing closely together.

"Happy Birthday to this absolute ray of sunshine," the actress captioned the image.

Witherspoon and Aniston are never ones to shy away from showing their admiration for each other.

During the yellow carpet of The Morning Show For Your Consideration panel that took place last June, the Legally Blonde alum shared a couple of cute selfies of Aniston and sent her some "love."

"Always love seeing my girl @jenniferaniston @themorningshow 💞💞💞," Witherspoon wrote in a caption on Instagram.

In the comments section, Aniston expressed her own love for Witherspoon, replying, "Love YOU! ❤️."

During a chat with PEOPLE (the TV Show!), Witherspoon also got candid about having fun with Aniston on the set of their show.

"I have to say, when we do our fighting scenes, it's really hard not to laugh and crack up, because we have to be so mean to each other," she said. "We just love each other much."

"She's literally one of the funniest people I've ever met," Witherspoon added. "Her delivery is perfect on every joke."