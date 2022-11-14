All About Jennifer Aniston's Parents, John Aniston and Nancy Dow

Jennifer Aniston is paying tribute to her late father, John Aniston.

The Friends actress announced the death of her dad on Nov. 11, 2022. "Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston," she wrote, in part, along with a set of photos of the pair. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew."

Like his famous daughter, John worked in Hollywood and had an illustrious career in television. He was best known for his 37-year portrayal of Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives, a role in which he received the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award in June 2022. During the ceremony, Jennifer virtually honored her father, calling John "a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad."

Though they shared several sweet father-daughter moments over the years, Jennifer's relationship with both John and her late mother Nancy Dow was strained at times.

The Morning Show actress was born to Nancy and John on Feb. 11, 1969, in Sherman Oaks, California, before the family relocated to New York City where she grew up.

Nancy and John divorced when Jennifer was young, and Jennifer later described her childhood home as "destabilized" while speaking to her pal Sandra Bullock for Interview Magazine in 2020.

Jennifer revealed that "growing up in a household that was destabilized and felt unsafe" helped her learn to stay afloat when things in her life didn't go as planned. "I guess I have my parents to thank," she said. "You can either be angry or be a martyr, or you can say, 'You've got lemons? Let's make lemonade.' "

Jennifer Aniston's Mom, Nancy Dow

Nancy was an actress best known for her roles as Athena in 1966's The Beverly Hillbillies and Tersa in 1967's The Wild Wild West. She also appeared in films such as 1969's The Ice House and 2004's Pure.

Prior to marrying Jennifer's father John, Nancy was married to Jack Melick from 1956 to 1961. The former couple welcomed one child together, son John T. Melick III, in 1959. Nancy was then married to John from 1965 until their divorce in 1980, when Jennifer, their only child together, was 9 years old.

In 1999, Nancy wrote the memoir From Mother and Daughter to Friends — a tell-all book that detailed her difficult relationship with Jennifer, ultimately resulting in an estranged relationship between the two.

Five years after the book was published, Jennifer and her mother were still not on speaking terms. "I never thought my mom would not know my husband," the then-34-year-old actress said in reference to ex Brad Pitt in an interview, per the Associated Press.

In 2018, Jennifer starred in the movie Dumplin' — a Netflix film about a complex maternal relationship with mother-daughter aspects that were similar to the Friends alum and Nancy's connection.

"She was a model and she was all about presentation and what she looked like and what I looked like," Aniston told The Sunday Telegraph of Nancy. "I did not come out the model child she'd hoped for and it was something that really resonated with me, this little girl just wanting to be seen and wanting to be loved by a mum who was too occupied with things that didn't quite matter."

In 2015, Aniston told The Hollywood Reporter about her relationship with her mother, which she said was "fine" at the time. A year later, Aniston told PEOPLE in a statement that Nancy died at age 79 in May 2016.

"No matter how complicated and difficult the relationship between Nancy and Jennifer may have been, it is heartbreaking for any daughter to lose her mother," a source close to the family told PEOPLE after Nancy's death.

"Nancy fought a very long battle, with many ups and downs, and Jennifer is grateful for the happy times they shared," the source added.

Jennifer Aniston's Dad, John Aniston

Jennifer's father, John, had a renowned acting career, best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis in Days of Our Lives starting in 1985. The veteran, Greek-born actor also appeared in several TV series including Search for Tomorrow, The West Wing, Gilmore Girls and Mad Men.

In addition to his work in television, he received a bachelor's degree in arts and letters from Penn State University, served in the U.S. Navy and starred in the comic off-Broadway musical Little Mary Sunshine.

As for his personal life, John was married twice. After his split from Nancy, with whom he shared Jennifer and his stepson John Melick, John married Sherry Rooney in 1984. The pair shared one son, Alex Aniston.

Jennifer had a close relationship with her father and admired his work as an actor. John shared a mutual respect for his daughter's talents and sang her praise during an E! News interview in 1990 prior to her fame.

"Jennifer is a natural talent," John told the outlet at the time. "There are certain things you can learn in this business, and there are certain things you can't learn. The comic instinct that she has in unerring. That's her greatest asset."

John was recently honored with a 2022 Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award for his long-standing role on the soap opera. Though he did not attend the June ceremony, Jennifer appeared virtually on the awards stage to celebrate her father's illustrious career.

"This is truly a special moment for me," the actress said. "It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad."

"For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world," she added. "His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."

On Nov. 11, 2022, Jennifer announced that her father died at the age of 89. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew," she captioned her Instagram post in part. "I'll love you till the end of time⁣."