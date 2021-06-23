“I’m just a very fortunate and blessed human being,” Jennifer Aniston tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue

Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Her Life Now: 'I'm in a Really Peaceful Place'

Jennifer Aniston has learned to appreciate the little things in life.

The actress has recently become the face of collagen brand Vital Proteins and has the second season of her Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, debuting in September, but still takes time out of each busy day to watch the sunset, she tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's my favorite moment," she says. "I wish we could freeze time in that magic hour because there's a lot of taking it all in, the appreciation of the day and what's happening."

To tune into her spiritual side, Aniston, 52, says that she relies on meditation.

"For me, I meditate every day - and sitting quietly, writing," she says. "That's enough. And any kind of yoga practice is my meditation. I just have faith in a bigger picture, I guess. And I believe in humanity, even though there's so much to discourage us from believing in it - but I do."

For more on Jennifer Aniston, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe now.

7/5/21 cover

When asked how she would describe her life right now, Aniston cites her work and her friends, as well as her beloved dogs - schnauzer mix Clyde, pit-bull mix Sophie and newly rescued Great Pyrenees mix Lord Chesterfield.

"I'm in a really peaceful place. I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs," the Friends alum says. "I'm just a very fortunate and blessed human being."

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for her "last moment of bliss," Aniston again turns to the sunset. "It's so simple. There's no real markers for it, but there are just moments where you just feel ... ahhhh," she says.

jennifer aniston Credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/Getty

"Self-awareness is key," she continues. "I've really gotten a lot out of therapy. Just being a public person, there's a lot of amazing things that come with that. But there's also a lot of tough stuff, because we're only human, and we tend to walk around with bulls-eyes on our heads."

"Sometimes you can't help family members or people sending stuff over going, 'What is this? You're having a baby? Are you getting married?' It's like, 'Oh, good gosh, when and how many years will it take for you to ignore that silliness?'" Aniston says.

She adds that she would like to be remembered first and foremost as having made those around her laugh.