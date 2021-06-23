Season 2 of The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, debuts on Apple TV+ in September

Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show Season 2 and Choosing New Projects: 'I Have a No A--hole Rule'

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about her business philosophy.

The 52-year-old actress, who has the second season of her Apple TV+ series The Morning Show debuting in September, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that she prioritizes working with good people.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Life is too short," she says. "[I have a] no a--hole rule. If you're not going to enjoy this process and have fun, sorry, you can't join the party. We're really lucky to get to do what we do."

Aniston executive produces The Morning Show in addition to starring alongside Reese Witherspoon. She shares that the plotlines on the series are "very intense and emotional and complicated."

For more on Jennifer Aniston, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe now.

7/5/21 cover

The Friends alum, who has also recently become the face of collagen brand Vital Proteins, adds that she loves getting to work as both an actor and a producer on the show.

"Running the show behind the scenes, and getting the cuts, and making the notes, and getting any edits, and watching it just come to life is just fantastic," she says. "I love it and it's all fallen into place very organically it feels like."

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On The Morning Show, Aniston plays news anchor Alex Levy. Season 1, which premiered in November 2019, followed Alex as she grappled with her partner Mitch Kessler's (Steve Carell) firing amid a sexual misconduct scandal and had to adapt to having a new co-anchor, Witherspoon's Bradley Jackson.

Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup and Reese Witherspoon in “The Morning Show” The Morning Show | Credit: Apple TV+

The series went on to score eight Emmy nominations. Aniston's performance also won her a Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding performance by a female actor in January 2020.

At the time, she called the filming experience "literally about seven months of therapy that covered 20 years of work."

"Boy did we get to dive deep into our own experiences and our own history and really be able to breathe life into these extraordinary characters," she said during her acceptance speech. "Who knew that emotional breakdowns felt that good."