Mayim Bialik Wins #TBT with Vintage Photo of Jennifer Aniston from Their 1990 Sitcom

Who knew these two were Friends?

Mayim Bialik posted an epic #ThrowbackThursday photo of herself with a surprising A-lister: Jennifer Aniston!

“Yes this is me and Jennifer Aniston in my childhood bedroom. We did a show together before I did ‘Blossom.’ #tbt !!!” the Big Bang Theory star captioned her sepia-toned Instagram of the young actresses hugging and smiling.

Aniston, 46, and Bialik, 39, costarred in the short-lived NBC sitcom Molloy in 1990. The series told the story of 11-year-old child of divorce Molloy Martin (Bialik), who had to move from New York to Los Angeles to live with her father and his new family after her mother died.

Aniston made her TV debut as Courtney, Molloy’s snobby stepsister who honestly seems like a teenage Rachel Green. (Watch the video above to see Aniston respond to a question about the greenhouse effect by scoffing, “I don’t talk to gardeners!”)