Jennifer Aniston Makes Sweet Nod to Friends in Facts of Life Re-Enactment Special

Jennifer Aniston teamed up with ex Justin Theroux for the third installment of Live in Front of a Studio Audience on Tuesday night

The actress, 52, who is no stranger to performing in front of a live studio audience thanks to her 10-season stint on the beloved sitcom Friends, stole the show during the third installment of Live in Front of a Studio Audience on Tuesday night.

Aniston portrayed the Facts of Life character Blair Warner, originally played by Lisa Whelchel from 1979 to 1988, in a live re-enactment of an episode from the sitcom.

The production, which also featured a re-enactment of an episode of Diff'rent Strokes, was executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel, Norman Lear and Aniston's ex-husband, Justin Theroux, among others.

During Aniston's performance, Friends fans may have caught her quick homage to the iconic sitcom she starred on from 1994 to 2004. While toasting with croissants alongside actor Jon Stewart, Aniston sweetly referenced a line in the iconic Friends theme song by The Rembrandts, saying, "I'll be there for you."

This isn't the first time that Aniston has teamed up with an ex for a live production in the last couple years.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston