Entertainment TV 'Friends' Reunion! 'Luminous' Jennifer Aniston Reconnects with Mae Whitman 26 Years Later Whitman was just 8 years old when she guest-starred on Friends in 1996 — now she's sharing her memories of Aniston: "She took such good care of me, and I wept hysterically when I wrapped" By Stephanie Wenger and Glenn Garner Published on March 24, 2023 06:09 PM Mae Whitman reunited with one of her earliest scene partners this week. While appearing Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, the 34-year-old actress shared a backstage moment with Jennifer Aniston nearly three decades after her guest appearance on Friends. "I just wanted to say hi because you were so kind to me," she told Aniston. "It was my favorite show and you really made me feel like I was a part of the cast. And you were so kind and you hugged me. Thank you. It's always stayed with me." "I'm so glad you're good!" Aniston — who played Rachel on the NBC sitcom — responded before the pair shared a hug. "It's so nice to see you. You're amazing," Whitman added. Friends Cast: Where Are They Now? During her appearance on the ABC talk show, Whitman recalled experience working with Aniston, 54, on the hit sitcom on which she played Sarah, a girl scout who recruits Ross (David Schwimmer) into selling cookies in 1996. "She took such good care of me, and I wept hysterically when I wrapped, and I made her a Christmas ornament with her name on it," she told Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa. "That was the first time I've seen her. That was a big reunion." She added, "So that felt amazing to see her. She's so cool." Courteney Cox Reunites with Friends 'Sisters' Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Whitman also shared her excitement about the reunion in a social media post which included a photo of her and Aniston together as well as a throwback picture of her character on Friends. "Had the genuine best time doing @livekellyandryan promoting @uphereonhulu -truly love all my dear pals there on screen and off," she wrote. "And the coolest part was I had a Friends reunion with the luminous @jenniferaniston whom I remember made me feel so welcomed and loved and I wept hysterically when I wrapped the episode and made her a Christmas ornament." Friends Cast Talks Off-Screen Crushes, On-Set Mishaps and More: 10 Revelations from the Reunion In the season 3 episode "The One Where Rachel Quits," Ross started selling cookies for Sarah after accidentally knocking her down a flight of stairs and breaking her leg.