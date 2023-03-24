'Friends' Reunion! 'Luminous' Jennifer Aniston Reconnects with Mae Whitman 26 Years Later

Whitman was just 8 years old when she guest-starred on Friends in 1996 — now she's sharing her memories of Aniston: "She took such good care of me, and I wept hysterically when I wrapped"

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 24, 2023 06:09 PM
Jennifer Aniston Mae Whitman/
Photo: IMDB (2)

Mae Whitman reunited with one of her earliest scene partners this week.

While appearing Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, the 34-year-old actress shared a backstage moment with Jennifer Aniston nearly three decades after her guest appearance on Friends.

"I just wanted to say hi because you were so kind to me," she told Aniston. "It was my favorite show and you really made me feel like I was a part of the cast. And you were so kind and you hugged me. Thank you. It's always stayed with me."

"I'm so glad you're good!" Aniston — who played Rachel on the NBC sitcom — responded before the pair shared a hug.

"It's so nice to see you. You're amazing," Whitman added.

During her appearance on the ABC talk show, Whitman recalled experience working with Aniston, 54, on the hit sitcom on which she played Sarah, a girl scout who recruits Ross (David Schwimmer) into selling cookies in 1996.

"She took such good care of me, and I wept hysterically when I wrapped, and I made her a Christmas ornament with her name on it," she told Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa.

"That was the first time I've seen her. That was a big reunion." She added, "So that felt amazing to see her. She's so cool."

Whitman also shared her excitement about the reunion in a social media post which included a photo of her and Aniston together as well as a throwback picture of her character on Friends.

"Had the genuine best time doing @livekellyandryan promoting @uphereonhulu -truly love all my dear pals there on screen and off," she wrote. "And the coolest part was I had a Friends reunion with the luminous @jenniferaniston whom I remember made me feel so welcomed and loved and I wept hysterically when I wrapped the episode and made her a Christmas ornament."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the season 3 episode "The One Where Rachel Quits," Ross started selling cookies for Sarah after accidentally knocking her down a flight of stairs and breaking her leg.

Related Articles
Jennifer Aniston at Cher's House
Jennifer Aniston Recalls Hanging Out at Cher's House as a Teen: 'It Was Just Wild and Wonderful'
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon attend "The Morning Show" special screening at Ham Yard Hotel
Jennifer Aniston Pays Tribute to 'Sister' Reese Witherspoon on Her 47th Birthday: 'I Love You'
Courtney Cox Jennifer Aniston Lisa Kudrow
Courteney Cox Reunites with 'Friends' 'Sisters' Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Reese Witherspoon Ruffle Neck Sweater Tout
Reese Witherspoon Proves She Still Remembers Her Lines from 'Friends' 23 Years Later
Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox attend the world premiere of Paramount's "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater
Meet the Kids of the Cast of 'Friends'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Relationship Timeline
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Kelly Ripa attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CNN); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s "Wolf Pack" at Harmony Gold on January 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kelly Ripa Discouraged Sarah Michelle Gellar's Move to Hollywood: 'You Think You're Going to Be a Star?'
KELLY RIPA, RYAN SEACREST
Ryan Seacrest Departing 'Live', Kelly Ripa to Be Joined by Husband Mark Consuelos Permanently
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon attend a special screening of Apple's "The Morning Show"
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Recreate 'Dairy' Scene from 'Friends': 'That's Sweet'
379122 01: 1997 From left to right: Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston of "Friends."
Lisa Kudrow on 'Jarring' 'Friends' Body Image Experience After Seeing Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox
Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer
David Schwimmer Teases 'Friends' Costar Jennifer Aniston Over Naked Shower Video Promoting Her Haircare Line
Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston during The 29th Annual People's Choice Awards - Backstage and Audience at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, United States
Jennifer Aniston Wishes 'Friends' Costar Lisa Kudrow a Happy 59th Birthday: 'I Love You!'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cll-ojyDFKD/ courteneycoxofficial's profile picture courteneycoxofficial Verified Don’t you hate a photo bomber? #friends
Courteney Cox Surprises 'Friends' Fans by Photobombing Their Pictures on Show's Iconic Orange Couch
Friends
The Best 'Friends' Throwback Photos
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Actress Kathy Najimy (L) and Executive Producer and Director Jennifer Aniston attend the premiere of Lifetime's Five, from Jennifer Aniston, Demi Moore, Alicia Keys at Skylight Soho on September 26, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Lifetime)
Kathy Najimy Says Jennifer Aniston's Hummus is 'Second Only' to Her Lebanese Mother's: 'Delicious'
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Relationship Timeline