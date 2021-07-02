Jennifer Aniston Look-Alike Goes Viral for Her Spot-On Impression of Friends' Rachel Green

Jennifer Aniston, are you sure that's not you?

A TikTok user named Lisa Tranel, a.k.a. @she_plusthree, has viewers doing double takes over her striking resemblance to the A-list actress.

In her latest upload on the short-form video sharing platform, Tranel — who even indicates that she's "not Jennifer Aniston" in her TikTok bio — filmed herself doing a impression of Aniston's iconic Friends character, Rachel Green.

"I want to quit, but then I think I should stick it out," Tranel mouths, lip-syncing the scene from the 1997 episode titled "The One Where Chandler Can't Remember Which Sister." "Then, I think why would such a person stay in such a demeaning job just because it's remotely related to the field they are interested in?"

Since publishing the TikTok on Wednesday, the post has accumulated more than 346,000 likes and over 7,200 comments. It has additionally been viewed by more than 2.5 million users.

Aniston, 52, starred as Rachel Green on Friends for 10 seasons, which aired on NBC between 1994 and 2004. For her efforts on the sitcom, she earned an Emmy Award in 2002 for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series and a Golden Globe in 2003 for best television actress in a musical/comedy series.

In an issue of PEOPLE last month, Aniston opened up about how happy she if with her life today.

"I'm in a really peaceful place. I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs," she said. "I'm just a very fortunate and blessed human being."

Aniston additionally told PEOPLE that she's found meditation to be very beneficial in her daily life. "For me, I meditate every day — and sitting quietly, writing. That's enough," she said.