Jennifer Aniston Jokes She 'Made Noises' with Friends Reunion Tease: 'Something Is Happening'

Friends fans are one step closer to getting the reunion of their dreams.

Jennifer Aniston made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, when she once again teased the possibility of the Friends cast getting back together on-screen.

“Something is happening,” she said.

But when pressed about what a potential reunion would look like, the actress kept her answer vague.

“Something is happening,” she reiterated. “But we don’t know what that something is.”

This is the second time Aniston, 50, has hinted at a reunion this week. On Monday, she told Ellen DeGeneres that the cast was “working” out the details of a potential new project.

“I made noises,” Aniston joked to Colbert about the reaction her statement received from fans. “I just made noises.”

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston Brian Ach/Getty

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Says the Friends Stars Are ‘Working on Something’ — But Not a Reboot

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Aniston did confirm one fact: The reunion would not be a reboot of the original series.

“Like a reboot? No,” the Morning Show actress said. “Listen, we would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

When DeGeneres asked if the project could be a movie, Aniston still didn’t budge.

“I don’ t … we don’t know,” she said. “I don’t want to lead people on.”

Image zoom Reisig & Taylor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

DeGeneres then pointed out that Aniston and her Friends costars — Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer — recently hung out together, as the actress shared in her first-ever Instagram photo this month.

“We did that because we miss each other,” Aniston explained. “We all happened to be in the same part of the world.”

The Friends cast’s recent reunion marked the first time the six of them had been photographed all together since the sitcom ended in 2004.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too,” Aniston captioned the selfie of them. “HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻”

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Confirms the Whole Friends Cast Reunited for Dinner: ‘We Just Laughed a Lot’

The actress had confirmed on The Howard Stern Show a week prior to her Instagram launch that the whole cast got together for a rare reunion.

“We just had dinner this week. The whole gang. Everyone was there,” she said. “[David] Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time, so we all got together. We laughed so hard.”