Jennifer Aniston Joins Instagram, Posts First Full Friends Cast Photo Since Show Ended in 2004

Move over, Kim Kardashian West — Jennifer Aniston just broke the internet.

On Tuesday, the actress finally joined Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy with her very first post: a selfie of the entire core cast of Friends. The picture marks the first time they’ve been photographed all together since the beloved NBC sitcom ended in 2004.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too,” she captioned the photo. “HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻”

Shortly after the post was shared, Aniston’s account became briefly unavailable, presumably as a result of the hundreds of thousands of fans flocking to follow her. Minutes later, it was up and running again. (PEOPLE is out to Instagram for comment.)

Aniston is wasting no time getting busy on the platform. As first spotted by Comments by Celebs, the actress has already commented on a few of her celebrity friends’ posts, including Matt LeBlanc‘s photo celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Friends premiere last month.

“You don’t have to # me anymore,” she wrote.

She also commented on a selfie posted by Courteney Cox of the two women with LeBlanc, which Cox captioned, “A rare night and I love it.”

“A rare comment and I love YOU,” Aniston wrote.

Both the selfie posted by Cox and the one posted Tuesday by Aniston were presumably snapped during a rare cast get-together earlier this month.

“We just had dinner this week. The whole gang. Everyone was there,” Aniston, 50, said on The Howard Stern Show last week at the launch of the new SiriusXM Hollywood studios. “[David] Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time, so we all got together. We laughed so hard.”

Aniston said the former costars reunited at Cox’s house, and while the night was full of jokes and reminiscing, she laughed off Howard Stern‘s question about whether anyone stripped down.

“Nobody got naked, it was very civilized,” she said. “But we just laughed a lot.”

The cast last publicly reunited for NBC’s tribute to director James Burrows in 2016. However, Perry did not attend the taping in person because he was busy rehearsing a play in London.

Friends — starring Aniston, Cox, LeBlanc, Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry as a group of young pals living in New York City — ran for 10 seasons from 1994-2004. In the years since the show went off the air, it remains a hit thanks to new generations of fans streaming it.

“We all miss it every day,” Aniston told Stern of the show. “I would be nothing without it.”

Asked if there was ever anyone in the cast who got on her nerves, Aniston said, “Not one. [We were] lightning in a bottle.”

Image zoom Reisig & Taylor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Aniston’s long-anticipated arrival on Instagram comes just days after she told Entertainment Tonight that her good friend Reese Witherspoon had been urging her to embrace the power of social media with “intriguing” arguments in favor of joining the platform.

“You can actually have a little bit more control over the narrative that’s out there,” Aniston said. “[You can] right some wrongs and some silly things that, God knows, are said often.”

“What you resist, persists,” she added. “It’s something that is a part of our world now and it’s not going away.”

Speaking to InStyle last year, Aniston confirmed she didn’t have a Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram account at the time, but admitted that she would “dip into Instagram and sort of be a secret voyeur.”

“I’m a creeper,” she joked. “There are times when I’ll look through and think, ‘Oh my god, what a time suck!’ I’ve been with people who spend maybe an hour figuring out this one post, and you’re like, ‘That just took up an hour of your life, and it’s gone in 60 seconds.'”