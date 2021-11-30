The actress will be starring in the third installment of the hit franchise Live in Front of a Studio Audience

Jennifer Aniston Joins Gabrielle Union in Cast of Upcoming The Facts of Life Re-Enactment Special

Jennifer Aniston is going back in time for her latest role.

The 52-year-old actress will be starring in the re-enactment of an episode of The Facts of Life as part of the third installment of the hit franchise, Live in Front of a Studio Audience.

Aniston will portray Blair Warner, who was initially played by Lisa Whelchel in the TV series that aired for nine seasons from 1979 to 1988.

Other celebrities starring in the one-night-only television event include Gabrielle Union as Tootie Ramsey, who was initially played by Kim Fields, and Ann Dowd as Edna Garrett.

Additionally, Kathryn Hahn will take over from Nancy McKeon as Jo Polniaczek, and Allison Tolman will be Natalie Green, who was originally played by Mindy Cohn.

Kathryn Hahn; Allison Tolman; Jennifer Aniston; Gabrielle Union Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Leon Bennett/WireImage; Michael Kovac/Getty Images; Andrew Toth/Getty Images

The Facts of Life re-enactment will be executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear, and coupled with a re-enactment of the comedy Diff'rent Strokes.

"I cannot imagine a better group than Jennifer Aniston, Allison Tolman, Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn and Ann Dowd, and I can't wait to do their hair," said Kimmel, per Variety.

In the second installment of Live in Front of a Studio Audience back in 2019, a cast of big stars took on roles from Lear's sitcom Good Times, as well as All In the Family, PEOPLE reported.

During the re-staging of the Good Times episode "The Politicians" — which originally aired in November 1975 as part of the show's third season — actors like Andre Braugher, Viola Davis, and Tiffany Haddish inhabited the legendary TV roles for one night.

This upcoming live special won't be the first time Aniston has taken part in the retelling of an American classic.

In 2020 Aniston reunited with former husband and actor Brad Pitt at the Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live: Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read, with host Cook bringing together a cast of A-listers to re-enact the 1982 classic, PEOPLE previously reported.

During the event, Aniston and Pitt played Linda Barrett and Brad Hamilton, appearing on screen together for the first time since their 2005 divorce.