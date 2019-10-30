Jennifer Aniston Is 'So Proud' of Reese Witherspoon as They Reunite Years After Friends

It’s been 19 years since Jennifer Aniston last shared the screen with Reese Witherspoon, and the actress is so proud of how far her friend has come.

Aniston, 50, and Witherspoon, 43, executive produce and star in Apple TV+’s highly-anticipated new series The Morning Show, in which they explore the world of morning TV and the #MeToo movement. Aniston tells PEOPLE she was so excited to reunite with her on-screen sister.

“Just how proud I am of her and what a hard worker she is,” Aniston says of the best part about reuniting with Witherspoon. “She’s so unbelievably talented, and her as a producer is inspiring. We’ve been doing this for the last 10 years separately, but now we get to join our forces together. It’s very exciting.

On Friends, Witherspoon playing Rachel’s little sister Jill, who comes to stay in New York for two episodes in 2000.

Image zoom Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Witherspoon recently opened up about first meeting Aniston in an interview by Natalie Portman for the November cover of Harper’s BAZAAR.

“We met on the set of Friends; I played her sister. I was 23 years old and had just had a baby,” Witherspoon says. “I was nursing Ava on set, and Jen just kept going, ‘You have a baby?’ I was like, ‘I know, it’s weird.’”

Witherspoon continued, “I remember her being like, ‘Where are you going?’ And I was like, ‘I’m pumping!’”

The Big Little Lies actress couldn’t help but gush about Aniston, saying, “She was so sweet to me.”

“I was really nervous, and she was like, ‘Oh, my gosh — don’t worry about it!’ I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves. They would change all the lines and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny.”

Witherspoon added, “We’ve been friends ever since.”

The first three episodes of The Morning Show will debut Friday on Apple TV+.