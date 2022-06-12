"I'd love to see how Alex is with intimacy- of not only just a female but of a male," the Friends alum said about her The Morning Show character

Jennifer Aniston Wants Her The Morning Show Character to Explore 'Intimacy': 'It Would Be Fun'

Jennifer Aniston sees love on the horizon for Alex Levy!

While speaking at The Morning Show For Your Consideration Panel on Saturday, the Friends alum discussed how she was rooting for her character to find love in season 3 of the Apple TV+ show.

Aniston shared her desire to see Alex "maybe try to find even a human connection, a love connection of some sort."

"I'd love to see how Alex is with intimacy- of not only just a female but of a male," she explained. "Because that's something I think would be really clumsy, and I think it'd be really fun to explore that awkwardness of trying."

Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup and Reese Witherspoon in “The Morning Show,” premiering September 17, 2021 on Apple TV+. Credit: Apple TV+

Aniston continued that her character in the series, which premiered in November 2019, may find it hard to open up to love.

"Because how do you maintain what you've built up for 15 years, of this career that you built, in the need for relevance and the need to be respected, because that's a full-time job," she continued. "I don't know how you put that, you know, armor down."

On The Morning Show, Aniston plays the morning news anchor alongside Reese Witherspoon, who stars as her co-anchor Bradley Jackson, both of whom exposed a toxic workplace culture at their television network UBA in season 1.

After COVID-19 delays, the second season hit the streaming platform this past September. During season 2, UBA was forced to deal with the aftermath of the harassment allegations coming to light. The network also faced new problems, including the pandemic outbreak, an exposé about the behind-the-scenes troubles, and racism within the network.

Julianna Margulies, Greta Lee, Ruairi O'Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, and Valeria Golino all joined for season 2.

In January, Apple TV+ announced that the series will have a third season with a brand new showrunner, Charlotte Stoudt.

Meanwhile, Kerry Ehrin, who developed the series and served as showrunner on the first and second seasons, will remain on as a consultant for season 3, according to a press release.

During the conversation at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills on Saturday, Aniston and Witherspoon gushed over their time filming the scenes featuring their characters in brutal arguments saying, "it was fun."

"Some of the most fun [scenes] were when we were fighting," Witherspoon shared before Aniston chimed in, agreeing the scenes were "the best."

"Because you're not really friends unless you've had a gigantic fight, you know?" Witherspoon continued. Aniston also explained that she "always had moments where I just burst out into laughter."

"You said it very convincingly, all of those, all of those things," Witherspoon said of her co-star. "But we had fun together, and I think that the really interesting theme of this year was that Bradley and Alex are very good apart, but they're better together."