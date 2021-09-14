Jennifer Aniston Says It's 'Just Too Hard' to Play Mad at 'Sweet' Reese Witherspoon on Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston admits it's difficult to pretend to be upset with Reese Witherspoon onscreen.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, the actress discussed season 2 of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show and what it's like to go toe to toe with costar Reese Witherspoon in the more explosive, combative scenes. Aniston, 52, said it's "hard" to fake being mad at Witherspoon, 45, who she calls a "burst of sunshine" in real life.

"It's always fun to fight with Reese," she said, "because she's such a sweet burst of sunshine that she's, you know, not someone you wanna go scream your head off to. And I usually always end up bursting into laughter at some point. It's just too hard to be that mad with each other. But we do it."

"I guess that's acting, huh?" said Kimmel, as Aniston responded, "Yeah, that's what we do."

On Morning Show, Aniston plays Alex Levy and Witherspoon plays her relatively new co-anchor Bradley Jackson, both of whom exposed a toxic workplace culture at their television network in season 1. In the new ten-episode season, the network UBA is now forced to deal with the aftermath of the harassment coming to light. They are also faced with new problems, including the outbreak of the pandemic, an exposé about the behind-the-scenes troubles and racism within the network.

In 2019, Witherspoon recalled meeting Aniston in an interview by Natalie Portman for Harper's Bazaar.

"We met on the set of Friends; I played her sister. I was 23 years old and had just had a baby," Witherspoon said at the time. "I was nursing Ava on set, and Jen just kept going, 'You have a baby?' I was like, 'I know, it's weird.' ... I remember her being like, 'Where are you going?' And I was like, 'I'm pumping!'"

Witherspoon added that Aniston was "so sweet to me."

"I was really nervous, and she was like, 'Oh, my gosh — don't worry about it!' I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves. They would change all the lines and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny. ... We've been friends ever since."