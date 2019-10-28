Jennifer Aniston Says the Friends Stars Are ‘Working on Something’ — But Not a Reboot

Stay positive, Friends fans.

On Monday, Jennifer Aniston, who played the beloved Rachel Green on the NBC sitcom, interrupted Ellen DeGeneres‘ interview with Friends superfan Charlie Puth and dropped some news about the possibility of the cast getting back together.

“So this is his question for you, and everyone’s question, is there going to be a reunion?” DeGeneres, 61, asked on behalf of the “Attention” singer.

“Like a reboot? No,” the Morning Show actress responded, much to the disappointment of Puth, 27, and the audience.

However, Aniston, 50, did give some hope for all the Friends fans out there.

“Listen, we would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

Image zoom NBCU/GETTY

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Joins Instagram, Posts First Full Friends Cast Photo Since Show Ended in 2004

After Puth said that he would love to be a part of the potential project, DeGeneres asked if it could be a “huge, huge, huge movie.”

“I don’ t… we don’t know,” Aniston said.

When the talk show host asked if the project could be a movie at all, Aniston reiterated that she still doesn’t know yet.

“I don’t want to lead people on,” she said.

Image zoom NBC

DeGeneres then pointed out that Aniston and her Friends costars — Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer — recently hung out together, as the actress shared in her first-ever Instagram photo this month.

“We did that because we miss each other,” Aniston explained. “We all happened to be in the same part of the world.”

However, neither Puth nor DeGeneres believed Aniston’s claims that the reunion was entirely for social reasons.

“Sounds like to me, something is in the works,” Puth said, while DeGeneres told the actress, “Nobody falls for that, Jen. Nobody is like, ‘Oh, let’s all get together because we haven’t seen each other.’ “

Image zoom NBC/Getty

“No, we do do that, though,” Aniston replied, which led DeGeneres to question the last time the cast hung out before that.

“A couple minutes … a year ago …” Aniston mumbled under her breath. “Day, month, even a year. I don’t know. I’m just throwing stuff out there.”

The Friends cast’s recent reunion marked the first time the six of them had been photographed all together since the sitcom ended in 2004.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too,” Aniston captioned the selfie of them. “HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻”

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Confirms the Whole Friends Cast Reunited for Dinner: ‘We Just Laughed a Lot’

The actress had confirmed on The Howard Stern Show a week prior to her Instagram launch that the whole cast got together for a rare reunion.

“We just had dinner this week. The whole gang. Everyone was there,” she said. “[David] Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time, so we all got together. We laughed so hard.”