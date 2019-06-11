The one where we got one step closer to a Friends reunion.

Jennifer Aniston says she didn’t receive any backlash from her former Friends castmates after hinting at a possible reunion recently.

“Not at all, so that’s a good sign,” she told Extra. “No one got mad at me.”

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week, Aniston told the talk show host that if the opportunity arose, she would definitely do a reboot.

“Why not? You know what, because, listen, I told you this. I would do it,” she said. “The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure.”

“Listen. Anything could happen,” she added with a laugh.

When asked if her comments meant that a reunion was in the works, Aniston admitted it’s all hypothetical.

“That was something that I just felt like saying a different answer because the question will not stop coming,” she told Extra.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Aniston has been asked about a Friends reunion or reboot, but it’s been widely understood that fans shouldn’t hold their breath.

But Aniston’s stance on the idea actually hasn’t changed that much. Last year, when DeGeneres asked Aniston if it was “even in the realm of possibility,” she had a similar answer.

“Anything is a possibility,” she said. “Anything. I mean, George Clooney got married.”

Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller on the NBC hit, has said that while she doesn’t see a reboot happening, she wouldn’t necessarily be against it.

“People ask us all the time, ‘Will we ever do a remake?’ That was a story about these group of people that are friends in their 30s who are finding themselves. I don’t know if there’s a way to redo it,” the actress, 54, told PEOPLE last October. “I just don’t see it happening. Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time. But I don’t see it happening.”

“I fantasize about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had,” she added. “I don’t know what it would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted.”

But other costars haven’t been so open to the idea.

“It would be fun, but what would it be about? Think about it. The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?” Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, told Today in 2017.

That doesn’t mean the gang doesn’t hang out as friends outside of work.

“We have convened, privately, for dinner, and it was great,” Kudrow said. The actress brought up that reunion again recently on Marc Maron’s WTFpodcast, saying “We just laughed the whole night. It was really fun.”