Jennifer Aniston References Iconic Friends Joke as She Welcomes Matthew Perry to Instagram

While welcoming her Friends costar Matthew Perry to Instagram on Friday, Jennifer Aniston referenced a classic fumble her character made on a very iconic episode of the beloved NBC series.

“I’m shocked Matty is the last to join Instagram, considering he was a uh… umm… oh crap,” she wrote, alluding to the season 4 episode where Monica and Rachel end up losing their apartment after being unable to remember what exactly Chandler does for work.

“Oh! A computer processing TRANSPONSTER,” Aniston, 50, continued, dropping in the the fictional job title Rachel came up with for the bonus round question in the trivia contest.

In addition to sharing a clip with the hilarious scene, the actress posted a throwback picture of the pair at the premiere of the 1988 film Kissing a Fool, which featured their costar David Schwimmer.

Image zoom Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty

Perry, who’s already picked up 2.8 million followers despite not having made a single post, has received a very warm welcome from his Friends family so far.



“Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4#friendsforlife,” Lisa Kudrow wrote on Thursday alongside a throwback shot of the pair.

“Yay Matty! Could you TAKE any longer? 😳❤️” Aniston commented, as Courteney Cox added, “Yes Matty!!! ♥️.”

RELATED: Friends Cast Could Get More Than $2 Million Each for Reunion Special: Reports

The actor, 50, was the last Friends star to take the social media plunge — days after he teased fans by saying he had some “big news” on the way, which many hoped would be about a possible reunion. And on Thursday, multiple outlets reported that the six Friends actors are in talks for what could be an hourlong, unscripted reunion special to air on the upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service, HBO Max. Deadline reported that the stars could be offered in the ballpark of $3 million to $4 million for the special, while a source told the Wall Street Journal it would be closer to the $2.5 million range.

Perry appeared on Cox’s Instagram in November.

“Guess who I had lunch with today….I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #realfriends” Cox captioned the snap, including the catchphrases of the two characters.

RELATED: How the Friends Cast Has Stayed Close for 25 Years: ‘They Have Really Leaned on Each Other’

Perry was also present in Aniston’s first-ever Instagram snap: a selfie of the six main cast members, which marked the first time they’ve all been photographed together since the series went off the air in 2014.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too,” she captioned the photo. “HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻”