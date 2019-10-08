Jennifer Aniston Confirms the Whole Friends Cast Reunited for Dinner: ‘We Just Laughed a Lot’

Image zoom From left: Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt Le Blanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay in Friends NBC/Getty

The one with the Friends reunion!

Jennifer Aniston revealed that she recently spent time with her former Friends costars during a dinner party last weekend.

“We just had dinner this week. The whole gang. Everyone was there,” she said Monday on The Howard Stern Show at the launch of the new SiriusXM Hollywood studios. “[David] Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time, so we all got together. We laughed so hard.”

Aniston, 50, said the crew reunited at Courteney Cox‘s house — and while the night was full of jokes and reminiscing, she laughed off Howard Stern‘s question about whether anyone stripped down.

“We went to Courteney’s,” she said. “Nobody got naked, it was very civilized. But we just laughed a lot.”

Friends — starring Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Cox, Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry as a group of young pals in New York City — ran for 10 seasons from 1994-2004. In the years since the show went off the air, it remains a hit thanks to new generations of fans streaming it.

“We all miss it every day,” Aniston said of the show. “I would be nothing without out.”

When asked if there was ever anyone on the cast who got on her nerves, Aniston said, “Not one. [We were] lightning in a bottle.”

She also shot down the idea of a reboot catching up with the Central Perk gang 15 years after the finale.

“I honestly think we would love it,” she acknowledged. Still, she said, “I really think there is an idea that if there is a reboot of the show, it wouldn’t be even close to what it was so why even do it. … It would ruin it!”

Over the weekend, Cox sent Friends fans into a flurry of excitement by posting a selfie with Aniston and LeBlanc, presumably from their dinner.

“A rare night and I love it,” she captioned the photo.