Jennifer Aniston Makes Her First Instagram Story by Reposting Her Famous Friends' Welcome Posts

If her first day on Instagram is any indication, Jennifer Aniston is going to be an active user!

After breaking the internet with her Instagram debut on Tuesday, the actress created her first-ever Instagram Stories by reposting several of her friends’ posts welcoming her to the platform.

Aniston’s first post was a selfie with her fellow Friends costars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc. She captioned the photo, “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻.”

After posting the selfie, several of Aniston’s celebrity friends shared posts welcoming her to the Instagram world, and later on Tuesday, she responded on her Instagram Stories.

First up, Aniston, 50, praised Jennifer Garner‘s recreation of the iconic roommate trivia scene with Friends Legos. Garner, 47, captioned her video, “Welcome wonderful 🌟@jenniferaniston 🌟to Instagram. 🤗♥️”

In her Stories, Aniston shared Garner’s clever video and wrote, “Okay… THAT was genius, Jen,” along with a string of clapping and red heart emojis.

Aniston’s Friends costar Schwimmer, 52, also used Legos to welcome his onscreen love interest to the ‘gram, posting his third-ever Instagram post and tagging Aniston as the Lego version of Rachel. “Hi Jen! x,” he wrote in the caption.

The Morning Show star reposted her pal’s post, writing back, “Hi Schwimmy!”

Sara Foster joked on her own Instagram that Aniston was “struggling to get followers” — the star has already racked up 4.7 million — to which Aniston responded, “You’re a good friend.”

She also shared posts from Dolly Parton (who convinced Aniston to sing with her on the Dumplin soundtrack), LeBlanc, 52, Chris McMillan (the stylist responsible for the iconic “The Rachel” haircut), Amy Sedaris and Cox, 55.

Cox had shared a photo of the two BFFs with the caption, “Hi Jen! Welcome to the social media world…it sucks. You’re gonna love it! ♥️♥️♥️” Aniston wrote next to Cox’s post, “I LOVE YOU.”

Finally, Aniston responded to Whitney Cummings‘ warning that she was about to “get tagged in every dog post” by asking, “Serious question: did you follow me back?”

Cummings, 37, did follow Aniston back — along with so many fans that her page wouldn’t load for some users due to such a high “volume of interest” in following her account.

“We are aware that some people are having issues following Jen’s page — the volume of interest is incredible!” a spokesperson for Instagram told PEOPLE in a statement earlier on Tuesday. “We are actively working on a solution and hope to have the page up and running smoothly again shortly.”

Thankfully, the issue seemed to be quickly resolved, and Aniston’s follower count just keeps climbing.

Aniston previously revealed that the whole Friends cast had dinner together earlier this month, which is where she presumably snapped the selfie heard ’round the ‘gram.