Jennifer Aniston 'Fantasizes' About a Friends Reboot: It's the ‘Greatest Job I Ever Had’

The one where Jennifer Aniston gives us some hope.

In the age of reboots and revivals bringing back a steady stream of ’90s TV shows, there’s one beloved sitcom that hasn’t gotten the revamp-treatment: Friends. Aniston opened up about the possibility of the Central Perk gang reuniting in InStyle‘s September issue.

“Before that show ended, people were asking if we were coming back. Courteney [Cox] and Lisa [Kudrow] and I talk about it,” said Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the hit NBC series for 10 seasons from 1994-2004.

“I fantasize about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had. I don’t know what it would look like today, but you never know,” she continued. “So many shows are being successfully rebooted.”

And while Aniston said it could be difficult to get the whole cast on board, she also pitched a new idea for the three leading ladies.

The cast of Friends Reisig & Taylor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank?Getty

“I know Matt LeBlanc doesn’t want to be asked that question anymore. But maybe we could talk him into it,” she told pal Molly McNearney in the interview. “Or we just give it some time and then Lisa, Courteney, and I could reboot The Golden Girls and spend our last years together on wicker furniture.”

To be fair, McNearney’s husband Jimmy Kimmel did recreate Monica and Rachel’s apartment set for a fan fiction scene in 2014.

In January, David Schwimmer claimed the cast is too old to return to the show.

RELATED: David Schwimmer Explains Why He ‘Really’ Doubts a Friends Reunion Will Ever Happen

“Look, the thing is, I just don’t know if I want to see all of us with crutches [and] walkers,” quipped Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller.

“I doubt it — I really doubt it,” he added. “But thank you for asking, and moving on!”

Aniston also set the record straight about her personal life in the wide-ranging interview.

Jennifer Aniston Courtesy InStyle

“It’s pretty crazy,” Aniston, 49, told the magazine. “The misconceptions are ‘Jen can’t keep a man,’ and ‘Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career.’ Or that I’m sad and heartbroken. First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken.”

She continued, “And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally. There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they’re deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn’t to procreate. Maybe I have other things I’m supposed to do?”