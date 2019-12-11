Jennifer Aniston joined forces with Ellen DeGeneres to help one family celebrate a Christmas they’ll never forget.

On Tuesday’s premiere of DeGeneres’ three-night holiday special, Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways, Aniston joined the host to meet the Kimball daughters, who lost their mom to cancer years earlier, and single dad Jeff, who recently lost his job.

In a clip from the segment posted by USA Today, Aniston was moved to tears when Jeff revealed that his wife was one of DeGeneres’ biggest fans — and that the comedian’s Finding Nemo character, Dory, inspired her fight.

“She was going in for a 13-hour surgery,” Jeff recalled. “The last thing I did was blow her a kiss and say, ‘Just keep swimming.'”

“Oh my god,” said Aniston, 50. “I mean, what would your mom say right now if she knew you guys were here?”

“She would just be so happy,” Jeff said. “She would be like, ‘Move over, I’m getting closer!'”

DeGeneres, 61, then reveals to the Kimballs that while the family was at the show’s taping, her crew had secretly decorated their house with Christmas trees, lights, gifts and more.

Later in the episode, the Kimballs, Aniston and DeGeneres played a round of “Say Whaaat?” — which resulted in the family taking home $150,000 in Visa gift cards.

According to CNN, Aniston and DeGeneres also gifted the family with a trip to Europe for a month in honor of their mom’s travel bucket list.

Special guests on Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways include former First Lady Michelle Obama, Justin Timberlake, Robert Downey Jr., Melissa McCarthy, Chrissy Teigen and more.

Ellen airs weekdays (check local listings). Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways continues Wednesday and Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.