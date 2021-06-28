Jennifer Aniston 'Didn't Understand the Level of Anxiety' Costar Matthew Perry Felt Filming Friends

Looking back at their time making Friends, Jennifer Aniston says she didn't realize the "self-torture" costar Matthew Perry experienced on the set

Jennifer Aniston says she didn't fully realize the pressure costar Matthew Perry felt while making Friends.

During HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion special, which debuted last month, the sitcom's central cast of Aniston, Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer sat down at the original soundstage in Burbank, California, to reminisce.

At one point, when asked about their experience taping in front of a live studio audience every week, Perry, 51, made a candid confession to his former costars: "To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn't laugh. And it's not healthy, for sure. But I would sometimes say a line and they wouldn't laugh and I would sweat and just go into convulsions. If I didn't get the laugh I was supposed to get, I would freak out."

When Kudrow, 57, said, "You didn't tell us that, though. I don't remember you ever saying that," Perry, who played Chandler, replied, "Oh, yeah. I felt like that every single night."

Speaking with Today last week, Aniston, 52, said she wasn't aware of Perry's "self-torture" while they filmed the hit series. She said, "I didn't understand the level of anxiety and self-torture [that] was put on Matthew Perry, if he didn't get that laugh, and the devastation that he felt. Which makes a lot of sense."

Aniston, who played Rachel, recalled her time filming the comedy as "just the greatest time in my life."

"I've had so many gorgeous times in my life, but that was such a specific experience as an act creatively [and] how it affected all of our careers," she told Today. "We didn't understand in those four walls of stage 24 the impact that it was having on the world, which was also, that was crazy. Talk about emotions."

"To have an opportunity to land on people's hearts all over the world, that's kind of incredible, whether it was helping them with grief, mental illness, illness of any kind of disease, learning how to speak English," added Aniston. "It's just sort of a very ... you can't really explain it."

Perry, who struggled with substance abuse, previously opened up about some of the challenges he faced while filming Friends, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. During a radio show appearance in 2016, he said his memories of the time between season 3 and season 6 were foggy, admitting, "I was a little out of it."

Last month, co-creators Marta Kauffman, David Crane and Kevin Bright plus reunion director Ben Winston spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about Perry saying "he was great."

"I loved working with him. He's a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show. I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this," said Winston.

"I talked to him. It was great seeing him again," Bright said in a separate interview with the outlet. "And what people say is what people say. I don't have any to say about that, except it was great to see him. And I think he's very funny on the show."