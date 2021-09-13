Jennifer Aniston Says David Schwimmer Dating Rumors Were 'Bizarre': 'Really? That's My Brother!'

David Schwimmer revealed during the Friends reunion special in May that he and Jennifer Aniston "were crushing hard on each other" at one point while making the comedy series

Jennifer Aniston found those David Schwimmer relationship rumors odd.

The Morning Show star told Entertainment Tonight about her reaction to rumors that she and her former Friends costar were dating, a viral claim that was debunked last month.

"That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That's my brother! But I understand it, though," Aniston, 52, said. "It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies for dreams to come true."

HBO Max's long-awaited Friends reunion revealed in May that there was a secret offscreen crush between Aniston and Schwimmer, who played Rachel Green and Ross Geller on the comedy series. During the special, host James Corden asked the cast if sparks ever flew in real life.

When Aniston suggested Schwimmer, 54, tackle the question, he admitted to having a "major crush" on her.

friends Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty

"At some point, we were crushing hard on each other," he said. "But it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

Aniston added, "Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.' Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop."

Instead of acting on their feelings, the actress added that they "channeled" everything into their famous characters.

While chatting with fellow former Friends stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in June, Aniston once again stressed that she she and Schwimmer never acted on their feelings for on one another.

"We were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn't have worked," she said at the time. "The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that's maybe why it resonated the way it did."

"But no, we never, on my life [got together]. And Courteney and Lisa would know if it did because they would've heard about it. They can vouch for me," she added, as Cox, 57, said it was "true."