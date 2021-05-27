Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's Chemistry Was 'Very Hot Topic' on Set, Friends Creators Say

"We all thought something might have been going on because they were just so good together," Friends executive producer-director Kevin Bright said

HBO Max's long-awaited Friends reunion dropped one major bombshell: a secret offscreen crush between former costars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer.

In a post-reunion interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Thursday, creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, as well as executive producer-director Kevin Bright, were asked about whether they were aware that Aniston, 52, and Schwimmer, 54, developed romantic feelings for one another while filming.

"It was a very hot topic on the set because the electricity between them in the scenes was like, 'Oh my God, they can't be acting that, there's got to be something!' Everybody was suspicious that something was going on," said Bright, 66.

"People made up their own rumors and at a certain point. But we all thought something might have been going on because they were just so good together," he continued. "We were so invested in Ross and Rachel, like the rest of you. There was something about them. But like the show, in a certain way, you had to wait a long time and then it never happened. The happy ending is in the show."

Kauffman, 64, said that "it was pretty obvious" that Aniston and Schwimmer were crushing on each other. "We didn't know for sure because we never asked either of them, but yes, we thought that perhaps might be going on," she said. "It did not wind up inspiring [Ross and Rachel's storyline] honestly at all. If anything, their ability to channel those feelings into Ross and Rachel just made the longing all the more relatable."

When asked if they ever discussed with Aniston and Schwimmer the challenges that could arise when offscreen romances don't work out, Bright said that it's best "to let these things take their course."

friends Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty

"You don't want to get involved in actors' personal lives, then you're really in trouble as a producer," he explained. "We never did because nobody saw anything, nobody found anything; it was just rumors that were all based on how good they were as actors."

During the newly-released special, host James Corden asked the iconic cast — which also includes Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry — whether any of them ever developed an offscreen romance with each other.

When Aniston suggested that Schwimmer tackle the question, he admitted to having "a major crush" on her.

"At some point, we were crushing hard on each other," Schwimmer said. "But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

gettyimages-143479994.jpg Ross and Rachel | Credit: Getty

Aniston added, "Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.' Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop."

Instead of acting on their feelings, Aniston explained that they "channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

Schwimmer and Aniston's characters — Ross and Rachel, respectively — had a will they/won't they dynamic throughout Friends' 10-season run. During the 2004 series finale, the pair — who welcomed their onscreen daughter, Emma, in season 8 — got back together even after Rachel accepted a job at Louis Vuitton in Paris.