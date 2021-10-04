Jennifer Aniston Superfans Over Dave Grohl on The Morning Show Set: 'Mind Officially Blown' 

Even Jennifer Aniston gets starstruck!

On Friday, the actress, 52, raved about previously welcoming the Foo Fighters to The Morning Show with a celebratory tribute.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The @foofighters paid @themorningshow a visit. This super fan will never forget this day!! ❤️" Aniston began in her caption alongside photos that show her hugging frontman Dave Grohl and reading scripts with the musician on the set of the Apple+ TV show.

"Mind officially BLOWN 🤯" she continued. Aniston's post also included a clip of herself and Grohl embracing as well as a shot of the star looking stunned as she posed with band members Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee, plus Grohl, outside.

Dave Grohl; Jennifer Aniston Credit: Jennifer Aniston Instagram

The Friends alum wrapped up the post with behind-the-scenes footage of the rockers performing their song "Making a Fire," adding the hashtags "#FANFORLIFE," "#BESTHUMANSEVER 😘🙏🏼," and "#FBF."

The Foo Fighters stopped by the set to perform as themselves as their band name was displayed behind them on stage. The group was just as elated as Aniston over the moment as they too expressed their excitement on social media.

"Thanks for having us!!!!!!!! 🖤" the 11-time Grammy-winning band wrote on its official Instagram account Friday, resharing Aniston's post.

Foo Fighters; Jennifer Aniston Credit: Jennifer Aniston Instagram

On The Morning Show, Aniston stars as Alex Levy alongside Reese Witherspoon as her relatively new co-anchor Bradley Jackson, both of whom exposed a toxic workplace culture at their television network in season 1.

In the new ten-episode season, the network UBA is now forced to deal with the aftermath of the harassment coming to light. They are also faced with new problems, including the outbreak of the pandemic, an exposé about the behind-the-scenes troubles and racism within the network.