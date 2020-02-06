Friends Night Out! Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Celebrate Sara Foster's Birthday

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox keep the good times coming.

On Wednesday, the Friends costars and real-life BFFs celebrated pal Sara Foster‘s 38th birthday at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

The Morning Show actress, 50, wore a stylish black blazer and black pants with a purple scarf wrapped around her neck as she was photographed leaving the outing. Cox, 55, opted a mint green sweater and high-slung pinstripe trousers as she departed the venue with jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, also a friend of the famous pair.

According to the Daily Mail, Demi Moore and Kate Hudson also attended Foster’s birthday celebration.

Earlier last month, Aniston, Cox,and fellow Friends star Lisa Kudrow reunited for a fun girls’ night, which Aniston documented on her Instagram while making a reference to their iconic show.

“Hi from the girls across the hall 👋🏼,” the actress captioned the two shots.

The trio has stayed close since Friends wrapped in 2004.

“They have really leaned on each other,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. A show source added that even when the former costars are separated, “they follow each other’s lives. The fact that they have been there for each other in happy and in sad times says a lot.”

As for a much-anticipated on-screen reunion, multiple sources confirmed that a special is in the works for WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service HBO Max, where all 236 episodes of Friends will soon air after the beloved ’90s sitcom was taken down from Netflix after nearly five years.

Last year, Aniston teased that they have been working on “something.”

“Like a reboot? No,” Aniston said during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”