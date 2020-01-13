Friends Forever! Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Reunite for Girls' Night

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow will always be there for each other!

On Sunday, the Friends trio reunited for a fun girls’ night. Aniston, 50, shared two photos from their gathering on Instagram, making a reference to their iconic show.

“Hi from the girls across the hall 👋🏼,” The Morning Show actress captioned.

Sunday was also the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards, where Aniston’s Morning Show costar Billy Crudup won an award for best supporting actor for his role as news division president Cory Ellison.

Throughout the years, the ladies have continued to stay close even after their days on Friends.

“They have really leaned on each other,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. A show source added that even when the former costars are separated, “they follow each other’s lives. The fact that they have been there for each other in happy and in sad times says a lot.”

As for a much-anticipated on-screen reunion, multiple sources confirmed that a special is in the works for WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service HBO Max, where all 236 episodes of Friends will soon air after the beloved ’90s sitcom was taken down from Netflix after nearly five years.

“The details are very secretive,” a source said of the reunion special. “But they are aware how much the fans would love a reunion. Hopefully it will happen!”

HBO Max does not launch until May 2020.