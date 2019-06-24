Lisa Kudrow Shares Smiley Selfie with Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox: 'Girls Night'

I’ll be there for you!

Pals Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston recently reunited for a “girls night,” as seen in a post shared late Sunday evening on Kudrow’s Instagram account.

In the fun selfies, the former Friends co-stars squeeze together and smile for the camera, looking just as close as they did when their iconic comedy series premiered almost 25 years ago.

“Halfway there … ” wrote Kudrow, 55, no doubt referencing the absence of their three male costars: David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

She also tacked on the hashtag, “#girlsnight.”

Cox shared a similar snapshot on the same night, showing the gals goofing off for the camera.

Image zoom Courteney Cox (L), Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow circa 1995 NBC/NBCU/Getty Images

As Kudrow glances off screen, Cox smiles with her face turned slightly to the side and Aniston, 50, tilts her head and opens her eyes wide, resting her cheek on the top of Kudrow’s head.

“Trying to figure out what to say on Instagram … #gotnothing #friends #girlsnight,” Cox, 55, captioned the funny photo op.

Image zoom Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston Courtney Cox/Instagram

The outing marks at least the second time the trio have met up this month. For Cox’s birthday — which was just last weekend — she shared a sweet selfie of the trio cuddling up together while honoring her big day.

“How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much ♥️,” the Cougar Town alum captioned the snap.

Although Aniston doesn’t have an Instagram account of her own, Kudrow left a sweet comment on the snap, writing, “LOVE you girls! Happy happy Court” and shared a silly photo of the pair on her own account, showing the duo posing together while using a teary-eyed photo filter.

“Just remembering Court, I will ALWAYS be older than you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY lovely Courteney!!” she wrote, to which Cox replied, “Only wiser my sweet. Never older. I love you.”