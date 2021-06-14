Jennifer Aniston Celebrates Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco on 17th Birthday: 'Godmama Loves You'

Jennifer Aniston is showing love for Courteney Cox's daughter in the sweetest way.

On Sunday, Cox's daughter, Coco Arquette, celebrated her 17th birthday. Her mom shared some adorable throwback photos of Coco over the years in tribute for the special day. "Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented, and wise Coco," Cox, 56, wrote in the caption. "I love you so much."

Following suit, Aniston, 52, posted a few throwbacks of her own, revealing the nickname she has for her goddaughter. One photo shows Aniston holding up Coco as she puts her hands to her face and both smile at each other. "Happy Birthday my sweet Cocolicious! Godmama LOVES you," she wrote.

Another photo featured Cox and Aniston cuddled up to a younger Coco as she slept on them with her finger in her mouth.

The two Friends alums have maintained a close relationship years after the end of the long-running series. And Coco isn't the only child of her former costars with whom Aniston has a close bond.

Last month, Lisa Kudrow made an appearance on an episode of Conan where she revealed to host Conan O'Brien that while filming Friends, her son, Julian, sometimes mistook Aniston for his mother. "He got a little confused, I know that he was really obsessed with Jen Aniston," O'Brien said before she explained the mix-up.

"He'd fly into her lap," Kudrow said of her son. "Well, she's a love bug, and that made sense. And I was always glad for anyone that Julian felt love for and felt from."

"But then at home, she'd be on TV, and he'd go, 'Mommy!' " Kudrow continued with a laugh. "I'm kind of analytical so I'm like, 'Is this wishful thinking? Do they have some kind of higher soul connection that I don't have with him?' " she said, teasing, "I'm happy for both of them."

Aniston, Kudrow, and Cox all recently met up during the highly-anticipated Friends reunion special on HBO Max, along with Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. Friends: The Reunion, hosted by James Corden, saw the show's cast - along with co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright - share a number of delightful tidbits from their time working on the NBC series, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

The cast was together for only the second time since the finale of their beloved show aired, and Kudrow told PEOPLE that the group was "connected no matter what."