Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Reunite to Encourage Friends Fans to Vote

The trio partnered with the I Am a Voter campaign, which is a nonpartisan movement dedicated to encouraging voter participation ahead of November's election

The Friends reunion is finally here — well, sort of.

On Sunday, former Friends castmates and real-life pals Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow reunited to encourage fans to make sure they are registered and eligible to cast their votes later this year for the upcoming 2020 election.

Partnering with the I Am a Voter campaign – a nonpartisan movement dedicated to encouraging voter participation ahead of November's election — Cox, 56, captioned her post "Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered. And tag your FRIENDS below to remind them to check their registration #RegisterAFriendDay @iamavoter."

In the short video of the trio, Aniston, 51, pulls Cox in close and whispers in her ear as Kudrow, 56, shakes her head in approval, as "Friends don't let friends skip elections," is written across the lower half of the screen.

Kudrow similarly shared a photo with the same caption of the girlfriends smiling together outdoors, where she has on a black blouse, Cox is rocking a beige blazer over a white shirt and Aniston is sporting a tan turtleneck sweater.

Aniston used her Instagram Story instead to spread the message, sharing a meme of her Friends character, Rachel Green, gasping in a USA sweater with the caption, "When you realize there are only 100 days until Election Day."

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston Instagram

Other celebrities are also taking part in the I Am a Voter campaign, from cast members of One Tree Hill and Will & Grace, to box office stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow.

On Sunday, the Avengers stars reunited via FaceTime, where Paltrow — who played Pepper Potts, wife of Tony Stark/Iron Man, in the Avengers films — addressed Downey Jr. as "my best friend in the whole wide world!"

"Do you know why I'm calling today?" the Goop founder, 47, asked before they chatted about #RegisteraFriendDay.

"@robertdowneyjr and I are ARE VOTERS!" Paltrow captioned the video. "We are taking part in @iamavoter’s campaign to get 100,000 voters to vote in November. There’s only 100 more days left until Election Day, so we are asking ALL OF THE FANS TO SHOW LOVE TO YOURSELF AND COUNTRY AND US❤️🇺🇸❤️."

"Can you remind a friend to register to vote today?" the mother of two wrote. "A reminder from a friend makes a person 2X more likely to vote. It’s quick and simple: Register and receive upcoming election reminders by texting FRIENDS to 26797. #RegisterAFriendDay#makerobertlaugh."

One Tree Hill stars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton Morgan, and Bethany Joy Lenz also reunited remotely on Sunday to encourage each other — and those watching — to register to vote.

"P. Sawyer, Haley James, and B. Davis want you to text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you’re registered. It’s THE EASY CHOICE, after all 🤣💁🏻‍♀️😘♥️," Bush, 38, captioned the video on Instagram.

Will & Grace stars Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, and Eric McCormack additioanlly advocated for voter registration in an Instagram video shared by Messing, 51, on Sunday. "Friends don't let friends skip elections!! We have 100 DAYS until THE ELECTION!" the actress wrote.