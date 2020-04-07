Jennifer Aniston Comments on Ex John Mayer's Instagram Live After He Makes Self-Deprecating Joke

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

It looks like there’s no bad blood between friendly exes Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer!

On Sunday, the Morning Show star, 51, left a comment on Mayer’s Current Mood Instagram Live series after the musician, 42, made a self-deprecating joke about the lack of “useful” things he has to say.

While sharing a sweet story about the late Bill Withers, Mayer told viewers, “Whether he was speaking to you or speaking to an interviewer 15 years ago, 14, 13 years ago, everything he said is useful. Four percent of the things that I say are useful. One hundred percent of the things he said were useful.”

In a screenshot captured by an eagle-eyed fan, Aniston’s verified account can be seen leaving three crying-laughing emojis after Mayer’s joke about himself.

Aniston and Mayer dated on and off from February 2008 to March 2009. The two went through a highly publicized split, but have stayed friendly throughout the years.

The Friends alum reflected back on their breakup shortly after they called it off the first time, telling Vogue in December 2008 following their split that March, “We care about each other. It’s funny when you hit a place in a relationship and you both realize, we maybe need to do something else, but you still really, really love each other. It’s painful.”

“There was no malicious intent,” she said. “I deeply, deeply care about him; we talk, we adore one another. And that’s where it is.”

The two briefly reunited and attended the 2009 Oscars together before making their split official the next month.

In 2010, Mayer called himself an “asshole” for breaking up with Aniston in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“I’ve never really gotten over it,” the “Gravity” singer shared. “It was one of the worst times of my life.”

However, it seems the two are still close as friends in recent times. Last year, Mayer attended the actress’ 50th birthday party at the Sunset Tower in Los Angeles — in which Aniston’s ex-husband, Brad Pitt, was also in attendance.

“Basically, every single person who Jen loves attended. That included Brad,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “The party was a celebration of Jen’s life.”