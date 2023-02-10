Jennifer Aniston Celebrates End of Filming 'The Morning Show' Season 3: 'That's a Wrap'

Filming on season 3 of The Morning Show has officially wrapped!

On Thursday, Jennifer Aniston, 53, posted a series of behind-the-scenes images from the set of the Apple TV+ drama as she confirmed filming had come to a close.

"That's a wrap on Season 3 🥹👏🏼Love love LOVE this @themorningshow crew —❤️ So much more to come 😘💥!!" wrote the Friends alum on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos featuring costars Reese Witherspoon, Mark Duplass and Marcia Gay Harden.

Aniston and newcomer Jon Hamm, 51, also posed in an off-road buggy wearing matching blue helmets in one fun picture from the collection.

Aniston, who plays Alex Levy in the series, also shared a clip of herself getting emotional as she thanked the cast and crew after filming wrapped. "I'm so lucky I get to work with you, thank you for everything," she said holding back tears before embracing her friend Witherspoon, 46.

Sharing the love, the Legally Blonde actress wrote in the comments section, "Love you and Our whole cast& crew SO MUCH!! ❤️."

The duo's friend Jennifer Garner also posted a sweet message, writing, "Congratulations, @jenniferaniston @reesewitherspoon !!! Finishing a season is such a huge deal! (Now go stare at a wall)."

The end of filming for season 3 comes after Witherspoon posted some photos from the final days of shooting, including one of herself cozying up to her former Friends costar Aniston. "Last days of shooting @themorningshow! Season 3 is on the WAY!" Witherspoon captioned the carousel.

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm. Jennifer Aniston Instagram

The post also featured Witherspoon sitting at her character Bradley Jackson's news desk and photos with her other costars, including Billy Crudup, Julianna Margulies, Greta Lee and Hamm.

Last month, the Your Place or Mine actress gave fans an update on the upcoming third season when she revealed to Entertainment Tonight that filming was "nearly done." She also spoke about Hamm joining the cast.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Jennifer Aniston Instagram

"It's so good," Witherspoon said. "We obviously added Jon Hamm, which has been so fun. We have all these new cast members who have just upped the game."

"I will say, there is lots of romance this year," she added.