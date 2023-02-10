Jennifer Aniston Celebrates End of Filming 'The Morning Show' Season 3: 'That's a Wrap'

Jennifer Aniston shared a series of snapshots from The Morning Show set with costars Reese Witherspoon and Jon Hamm

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 10, 2023 06:53 AM
Jennifer Aniston Reveals Filming Has Ended on Season 3 of The Morning Show: ‘That’s a Wrap’
Jennifer Aniston with the cast of The Morning Show. Photo: Jennifer Aniston Instagram

Filming on season 3 of The Morning Show has officially wrapped!

On Thursday, Jennifer Aniston, 53, posted a series of behind-the-scenes images from the set of the Apple TV+ drama as she confirmed filming had come to a close.

"That's a wrap on Season 3 🥹👏🏼Love love LOVE this @themorningshow crew —❤️ So much more to come 😘💥!!" wrote the Friends alum on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos featuring costars Reese Witherspoon, Mark Duplass and Marcia Gay Harden.

Aniston and newcomer Jon Hamm, 51, also posed in an off-road buggy wearing matching blue helmets in one fun picture from the collection.

Aniston, who plays Alex Levy in the series, also shared a clip of herself getting emotional as she thanked the cast and crew after filming wrapped. "I'm so lucky I get to work with you, thank you for everything," she said holding back tears before embracing her friend Witherspoon, 46.

Sharing the love, the Legally Blonde actress wrote in the comments section, "Love you and Our whole cast& crew SO MUCH!! ❤️."

The duo's friend Jennifer Garner also posted a sweet message, writing, "Congratulations, @jenniferaniston @reesewitherspoon !!! Finishing a season is such a huge deal! (Now go stare at a wall)."

The end of filming for season 3 comes after Witherspoon posted some photos from the final days of shooting, including one of herself cozying up to her former Friends costar Aniston. "Last days of shooting @themorningshow! Season 3 is on the WAY!" Witherspoon captioned the carousel.

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Filming Has Ended on Season 3 of The Morning Show: ‘That’s a Wrap’
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm. Jennifer Aniston Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The post also featured Witherspoon sitting at her character Bradley Jackson's news desk and photos with her other costars, including Billy Crudup, Julianna Margulies, Greta Lee and Hamm.

Last month, the Your Place or Mine actress gave fans an update on the upcoming third season when she revealed to Entertainment Tonight that filming was "nearly done." She also spoke about Hamm joining the cast.

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Filming Has Ended on Season 3 of The Morning Show: ‘That’s a Wrap’
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Jennifer Aniston Instagram

"It's so good," Witherspoon said. "We obviously added Jon Hamm, which has been so fun. We have all these new cast members who have just upped the game."

"I will say, there is lots of romance this year," she added.

Related Articles
Morning Show, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston
Reese Witherspoon Shares Snap with Jennifer Aniston During 'Last Days' Filming 'The Morning Show' Season 3
THE MORNING SHOW, Reese Witherspoon, 'Laura'
Reese Witherspoon Says Season 3 of 'The Morning Show' Will Have 'Lots of Romance'
Karen Pittman
Karen Pittman Promises a Post-Pandemic 'Morning Show' and Wonders What's 'in Store' for Jon Hamm
Reese Witherspoon Ruffle Neck Sweater Tout
Reese Witherspoon Proves She Still Remembers Her Lines from 'Friends' 23 Years Later
Jennifer Aniston /Istagram . https://www.instagram.com/p/CjbPuwZvx_o/.
Jennifer Aniston Washes Her Feet in Sink After 'The Morning Show' On-Set Spray Tan 'Situation'
Timothee Chalamet for Apple TV+
Timothée Chalamet Dreams of Landing an Apple TV+ Role in Funny New Ad: 'Hey, Apple — Call Me'
Surprise! Meryl Streep Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 3 as Steve Martin Reveals Filming Has Begun
Surprise! Meryl Streep Joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 as Steve Martin Reveals Filming Has Begun
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Wants Her 'The Morning Show' Character to Explore 'Intimacy': 'It Would Be Fun'
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm Will Play a 'Corporate Titan' in Season 3 of 'The Morning Show'
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's Relationship Timeline
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Reese Witherspoon attends the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images)
Reese Witherspoon Dazzles in Midnight Blue Sequins and 210+ Carats of Tiffany & Co. Jewels at the Emmys
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce1arJmJgwf/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D reesewitherspoon's profile picture reesewitherspoon Verified Always love seeing my girl @jenniferaniston @themorningshow 💞💞💞 5h
Reese Witherspoon Reunites with Her 'Morning Show' Costar Jennifer Aniston: 'Love Seeing My Girl'
Reese Witherspoon attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022
Reese Witherspoon Recalls Thinking She Would 'Pass Out' During First Magazine Shoot in Throwback
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon attend a special screening of Apple's "The Morning Show"
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Recreate 'Dairy' Scene from 'Friends': 'That's Sweet'
Jennifer Aniston Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Calls 'Morning Show' Costar Jennifer Aniston 'Such a Gift' in Birthday Tribute
Octavia Spencer AppleTV+ series Truth Be Told
Octavia Spencer Teases 'Truth Be Told' Season 3: 'Expect a Propulsive Story'