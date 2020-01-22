Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Learn Which Friends Character They Are in Viral Instagram Filter

The one where Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt play around with the viral Friends Instagram filter.

During the 2020 SAG Awards Sunday, the exes — who delighted the internet by being photographed together at the star-studded event — each made a stop at Access Hollywood on the red carpet to participate in the viral Instagram filter.

First up was Aniston, 50, and she did not get her beloved character Rachel Green. Instead, Lisa Kudrow‘s Phoebe Buffay popped up over Aniston’s head.

“Lisa! I love you!” Aniston, 50, said at the surprise reveal.

Pitt, 56, also participated in the viral Instagram filter on his own, and he couldn’t hide his confusion at how it worked.

“Oh it’s random, huh?” the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood actor asked.

Pitt’s result was Chandler Bing, who was played by Matthew Perry in the NBC sitcom. But Pitt seemed a bit dissatisfied with the outcome.

“Chandler, all right, all right,” he said. “Now what? What happens now?”

“That’s it,” a reporter told Pitt, to which he responded, “That was it?”

Aniston and Pitt were married for five years before their divorce in 2005. During their marriage, Pitt made a guest appearance on Friends as Will, a former high school rival of Rachel’s who joins the group for Thanksgiving dinner.

The two exes greeted each other warmly backstage at the awards show after each had won a SAG Award in their respective category — Pitt for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and Aniston for her Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

During Aniston’s big win, Pitt was spotted watching her acceptance speech backstage.

“Jen was happy for Brad,” a source told PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “They congratulated each other and that was it.”

“They are friends and happy for each other. They want nothing but happiness for each other,” the source said. “She is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it.”

In February 2019, Aniston celebrated her 50th birthday with a star-studded bash at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. Among her guests was Pitt, who also sent her a present before the party.

A source told PEOPLE at the time: “Her friends were happy to see Brad at the party. Whatever caused their divorce is long in the past,” while a second source said, “Brad and Jen have a very civil relationship.”