Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow Say They 'Love' Watching Friends Bloopers

Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Kudrow get a kick out of watching bloopers from Friends as much as fans do.

Aniston, 51, and Kudrow, 56, revealed the guilty pleasure while interviewing each other for Variety's Variety Studio: Actor on Actors.

Aniston shared that one day while hanging out with her Courteney Cox, the two stumbled on outtakes online and couldn't look away.

"I love it. I love stumbling on a Friends episode. This one time I was with Courtney [Cox], and we were trying to find something to reference, and old Friends thing. And then we stumbled on — there's bloopers online — and we sat there at the computer like two nerds watching these bloopers laughing at ourselves," Aniston said.

Kudrow echoed Aniston's sentiments saying, "I've done it, too. ... I've done that, hours watching bloopers."

"Here's what I love, is when I watch an episode, I'll usually remember where we broke during the scene," Aniston said. "You and I would always get into these fits of laughter because you had this wonderful ability to — you were about to hit your punchline, and you would do this adorable thing where you would break. You would say the punchline, and you would always turn to the audience and say, 'I'm sorry, it's really funny.'"

Kudrow and Aniston also said they're excited to finally film HBO Max's Friends reunion, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I can't wait to do that," Kudrow said. "I really can't wait to do that. Yeah, we don't know everything about it, we need to stay. I think we're meant to be surprised by some things as well."

Aniston shared: "We know it's not scripted, that we know."

"Yeah, no. I will not Phoebe," Kudrow added.

"I will not be Rachel, although I kind of am. Well, we're all sort of little fragments of them. Not really. But yeah," Aniston said.

Friends first premiered in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons before ending in 2004. The reunion will likely get a fall premiere date, Variety reported last month.

"At first we thought, shows will be delayed for a month or two at the most, and now it seems like it’s going to be far longer than that," Bob Greenblatt, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman, told the outlet. "We’re holding out for being able to get this special done hopefully by the end of the summer if the stars align and hopefully we can get back into production."

And with many shows turning to Zoom and other video technology to film reunions, Greenblatt said the plan is to still tape in front of a live studio audience, just like during the sitcom's 10-season run.

"We do think there’s a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together and we didn’t want to just suddenly do it on a web call with, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms," Greenblatt explained.