Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Reunite Wearing 'Friends Forever' T-Shirts

The former Friends costars showed off new merch from the hit television show that will benefit the non-profit organizations Americares and EBMRF

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are reuniting for a good cause!

The former Friends costars posted a brief boomerang clip to Instagram on Monday of themselves in some new merchandise from a line that features iconic moments from the last four seasons of their hit 90s sitcom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, Aniston, 53, and Cox, 57, can be seen wearing tops that say "Friends Forever" surrounded by six keys, symbolizing the final moment of the series in which all six friends left behind their keys when Monica (Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) moved out of their apartment.

"Friends forever ❤️link in bio 👩🏼‍🤝‍👩🏻@americares @ebmrf," Aniston and Cox captioned the joint Instagram post that tags non-profit organizations Americares and EBMRF.

The Morning Show star also posted the video on her Instagram Story, writing that the latest drop of Friends merchandise (which features items inspired by Seasons 7 through 10, and is only available for four weeks) will "benefit @americares, @ebmrf and others."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

FRIENDS -- Season 6 -- Pictured: (l-r) David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani -- (Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) Credit: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Cox shared a similar post, reminding her followers that this is the "final drop."

The two organizations tagged in the post are Americares, a global nonprofit that donates medicine and medical supplies; and EBMRF, a charity that raises awareness and funds a cure for Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) — a rare genetic skin disorder.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Was Not a Fan of Her Iconic "The Rachel" Haircut from 'Friends' – But Still Goes to the Same Hairstylist

Friends ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. Aniston (Rachel Green), Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) all got back together for the HBO Max special, Friends: The Reunion, last year.

During the special, which premiered last May, the stars revealed a number of behind-the-scenes tidbits from their time on the show. They also reminisced about being a part of the hit series.