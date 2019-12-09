The 2020 Golden Globe Awards are going to be a Green family reunion!

The Golden Globe nominations were announced Monday morning, and the list included a special treat for Friends fans: All three Green sisters were nominated.

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Christina Applegate were all nominated for their television roles in The Morning Show and Dead to Me, respectively.

Witherspoon, 43, and Applegate, 48, both appeared on the hit sitcom as the spoiled sisters to Aniston’s Rachel Green, though all three actresses never shared the same scene.

Applegate starred as Amy Green, the middle sister who only came to Rachel when she had boyfriend problems. Meanwhile, Witherspoon played Jill, the youngest of the sisters who showed up on Rachel’s doorstep (and romanced Ross!) after their father threatened to cut her off financially.

Aniston, 50, and Witherspoon currently executive-produce and star together on The Morning Show.

Earlier this year, Witherspoon opened up about meeting Aniston for the first time.

“We met on the set of Friends; I played her sister. I was 23 years old and had just had a baby,” Witherspoon said. “I was nursing Ava on set, and Jen just kept going, ‘You have a baby?’ I was like, ‘I know, it’s weird.’ “

Witherspoon said Aniston helped ease her nerves about performing in front of a live audience.

“I was really nervous, and she was like, ‘Oh, my gosh — don’t worry about it!’ I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves,” she said. “They would change all the lines and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny.”

Witherspoon added, “We’ve been friends ever since.”

The Green sisters aren’t the only Friends actors fans can expect to see walk the red carpet. Aniston’s ex-husband Brad Pitt, who made an unforgettable cameo on the show during a Thanksgiving episode, was also nominated for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Friends ran for 10 seasons from 1994-2004.

Ricky Gervais is set to host the 77th Golden Globe Awards, which will air live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5 on NBC.