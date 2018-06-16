Jennie Garth Asks Court to Deny Husband Dave Abrams Any Spousal Support in Wake of Their Divorce

Jennie Garth has filed a response to her estranged husband Dave Abrams’ divorce filing.

Garth, 46, filed Thursday in Los Angeles County citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Their date of separation is listed as Aug. 29, 2017.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star also asked for the court to terminate any ability Abrams, 37, might have of requesting spousal support.

The star said he should not be able to make a claim as he signed a prenuptial agreement just before they got married in July 2015.

Dave Abrams and Jennie Garth Paul Archuleta/Getty

The actress, who took Abrams’ last name after the two exchanged vows and became Garth Abrams, also requested the court to restore her maiden name. Abrams filed for divorce in April.

The two met in late fall 2014 on a blind date. They got engaged in March 2015 and tied the knot that July at her six-acre ranch home in Los Olivos, California.

“It was unreal,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 46, told PEOPLE at the time. “It was perfect.”

“Things just lined up and I was like, ‘I don’t need it, I don’t want it,’ and there it came,” she added. “He completes me.”

The couple never announced that they were separating prior to Abrams filing for divorce in April, eight months after the separation date they both list in their divorce documents.

The actress shares daughters Luca, 20, Lola, 15, and Fiona, 11, with her ex-husband Peter Facinelli. The former couple split in 2012 after 11 years of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2013.