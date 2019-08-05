Girls' Night! Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling to Bring Interactive Live Talk Show on the Road

Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling are bringing Beverly Hills to the rest of the country later this year.

In November, the Beverly Hills, 90210 stars will be hitting 13 different cities with an interactive, live talk show titled “Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Live,” PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

Coinciding with Fox’s six-episode series BH90210 (premiering Aug. 7), the live shows will be “the ultimate girls’ night,” according to a press release. “Audience members can expect the unexpected, becoming as much a part of the show as Jennie and Tori.”

Image zoom Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

“Tori and I have been dreaming up this tour for a long time. We’ve wanted to have that one-on-one experience with our fans who have supported us throughout the years,” says Garth, 47, in a statement. “Each night on stage, we’re going to have a brand new show, sharing laughs, playing games, drinking a cocktail, answering your questions and, of course, telling you all of our 90210 stories. What could be better than hitting the road with my best friend?”

Adds Spelling, 46: “I love the relationship I have with my best friend Jennie. No one makes me laugh harder than she does. We have such amazing stories to tell. Now, we get to share our special friendship with our fans LIVE! Bring your BFF and come enjoy an interactive experience with me and my BFF. It’ll definitely be a night to remember!”

Kicking off on Nov. 11 in Milwaukee at the Riverside Theatre, the tour will also offer fans meet-and-greet opportunities with Garth and Spelling.

JENNIE GARTH & TORI SPELLING LIVE: A NIGHT TO REMEMBER 2019 TOUR DATES

Nov. 11: Milwaukee, WI — Riverside Theatre

Nov. 12: Cincinnati, OH — Taft Theatre

Nov. 13: Pittsburgh, PA — Carnegie Hall of Oakland

Nov. 14: Cleveland, OH — MGM Northfield Park

Nov. 15: Foxwoods, CT — Fox Theater

Nov. 16: Indianapolis, IN — Clowes Hall

Nov. 17: Chicago, IL — The Chicago Theatre

Nov. 19: Westbury, NY — Wesbury Music Hall

Nov. 20: Morristown, NJ — Mayo Center

Nov. 21: Reading, PA — Santander PAC

Nov. 22: Atlantic City, NJ — Borgata

Nov. 23: Washington, D.C. — MGM National Harbor

Nov. 24: Medford, MA — Chevalier Theatre