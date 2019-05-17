Jennie Garth Says She and Tori Spelling Have 'Been Thru Some S—' in Sassy Birthday Tribute

Jennie Garth knows the key to a perfect birthday tribute is an epic throwback photo.

Garth, 47, wished her longtime friend and Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Tori Spelling a happy birthday on Thursday with a touching — yet sassy — message on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my partner and best friend for life,” she wrote. “Wow, we’ve been thru some s—! And today was no exception! Hope you enjoyed your glamorous birthday dinner!! I love you.”

Spelling turned 46 on Thursday.

Along with a photo of the pair from present day, Garth also posted a series of throwback photos dating back to their time on 90210 together in the ’90s.

The BFFs have become even closer since the end of their hit show. In 2014, Spelling said their friendship had come full circle.

“Our kids are becoming friends, which is really cool,” Spelling said at the time.

Last year, Spelling celebrated National Best Friend Day by sharing a sweet tribute and throwback photo dedicated to Garth.

RELATED: Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Were in Touch with Luke Perry Days Before His Stroke

Image zoom Rachel Murray/Getty Images

The actress wrote, “Someone who has seen you thru your bad years (teens, boyfriends, and hair) and your good years (marriage, motherhood, and middle age(?)) and still ❤’s you… that person is truly your best friend.”

“I love you @jenniegarth,” Spelling continued. “You make me strong, and I make you soft. Best friends complete each other… #nationalbestfriendday.”

And the two are reuniting on screen once again in the upcoming six-episode revival of the iconic 1990s hit, titled BH90210.

Image zoom Fox

Along with Garth and Spelling, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green and more are set to star in the reboot.

The original cast members have returned to play a “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama – with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships.”

According to Fox, the show follows the stars as they reunite for the first time in two decades in order attempt to get a 90210 reboot going.

“What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?” said Fox.

BH90210 premieres Aug. 7.