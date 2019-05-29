Jennie Garth Shares Touching 'Sign' of Late Beverly Hills, 90210 Costar Luke Perry's Presence

Luke Perry may be gone, but his presence will forever be felt.

Jennie Garth posted a sweet tribute to Perry on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a photo of a street sign that reminded her of her late Beverly Hills, 90210 costar and friend.

“Sometimes there are just signs…” she captioned a photo of a stoplight on McKay Road.

Perry famously starred as Dylan McKay on the iconic television series. He appeared from 1990-95 and again in 1998 until 2000.

Garth’s photo was taken in Vancouver, British Columbia, where she is currently filming the highly-anticipated Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot.

Perry was hospitalized after suffering a massive stroke on Feb. 27. The actor died five days later, on March 4. A source told PEOPLE he never regained consciousness. He was 52.

After news of his death broke, Garth, 46, released an exclusive statement to PEOPLE: “My heart is broken. He meant so much to so many. Such a very special person. I share my deep sadness with his family and all who loved him. Such a terrible loss.”

Although Perry was one of the few original cast members who didn’t sign on to the upcoming reboot, he remained close with his former costars in the weeks leading up to his death.

Just one week before he passed, Perry texted with Tori Spelling and talked to Garth, sending Garth a photo of his daughter Sophie, who had recently embarked on a volunteer trip to Malawi.

While neither Spelling nor Garth could ever have imagined that would be the last time they spoke to their friend, the conversation was a fitting example of who Perry was.

“He adored his kids beyond words,” Spelling, 45, told PEOPLE at the time. “Luke was one of the kindest and most humble human beings I’ve ever known.”