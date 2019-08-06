90210's Jennie Garth Recalls 'Stupid' On-Set Fight with Shannen Doherty That Almost Got Physical

Jennie Garth has nothing but love for her BH90210 costar Shannen Doherty — but that wasn’t always the case.

Garth opened up about having issues with Doherty during their days filming the original Beverly Hills, 90210, admitting one argument almost turned physical on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday.

“We were young and so stupid,” she said, adding that costar Tori Spelling often acted as the “peacekeeper” between them. “I can only remember one incident, and that’s when we took it outside.”

“I’m a midwestern girl and I spent some time in Glendale, Arizona, and that makes me tough,” she said.

Garth, 47, said the fight started after Doherty, 48, “pulled her skirt up.”

And while both women were ready to fight, the actress said neither of them got a punch in before security quickly intervened.

“We’re just both very strong Aries women who don’t back down no matter what,” she said.

In 2014 in Garth’s 2014 memoir, Deep Thoughts From a Hollywood Blonde, she wrote about about why she couldn’t get along with Doherty, writing, “We were locked in this sound stage for 14-16 hours every day. There were times when we loved each other and there were times when we wanted to claw each other’s eyes out.”

Doherty left the original Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1994, but both women appeared as grown-up versions of their characters in the CW’s reboot, 90210, which aired from 2008-2013. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly promoting that reboot, the women also discussed rumors of a physical altercation, which Spelling had included in her 2008 memoir, sTORI Telling.

“A fistfight? That makes us sound so tough,” Garth said.

“I know. Like we were serious gangsters,” Doherty added.

Asked to clarify, Garth said, “I don’t think we ever hit each other,” though Doherty admitted, “We had our moments.”

“I just remember being outside and the boys having to try to settle us down,” garth said.

“No, we never punched each other,” Doherty agreed.

“Scratching? I’m not going to deny that,” Garth concluded.

Reflecting further on their differences as young actresses, Doherty told EW, “I think when you’re 18, your personalities conflict, and then you meet up 10 or 15 years later and the playing ground is totally different and you’re fine.”

And any feud is fully in the past. The actresses are reuniting in Fox’s upcoming reboot, which stars much of the original cast in a mockumentary meta-dramedy special series.

BH90210 will be comprised of six episodes in which the OG gang from West Beverly High play “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama — with a healthy dose of irreverence — that is inspired by their real lives and relationships,” according to the network.

The show follows the stars as they reunite for the first time in two decades in order attempt to get a 90210 reboot going.

Garth and Spelling previously told Entertainment Tonight that on-set dramas that will be addressed on the series.

“You know, you have to embrace everything, even the bad things,” Garth said. “So, I think we were all on board to look at people’s perceptions of us and flip it and take the power back.”

“Well, everything [the tabloids] write, we’re just like, ‘OK, let’s make it a part of the story line.’ This is what people think of us, so let’s kind of go full force into that,” Spelling added.

BH90210 premieres Wednesday on Fox.