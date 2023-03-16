Jennie Garth Says Luke Perry Is 'Always' with '90210' Cast: 'He Is Right There' 

Jennie Garth and her Beverly Hills, 90210 castmates know that late costar Luke Perry is with them in spirit — always.

As several 90210 alums prepare to reunite for an epic 90s Con panel in Hartford, Connecticut, this weekend, Garth told PEOPLE exclusively how they intend to honor Perry amid his absence.

"The thing about losing Luke and dealing with that, it's never easy and it's not going to ever get easy," Garth, 50, says while promoting her partnership with Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel, which she says has helped her with her osteoarthritis. "And the visual constant reminder, especially doing 90210MG, the podcast that we do, which is a rewatch podcast. I see him every week, I see pictures of us all the time. I have a picture of my mantle."

Garth says that "it's something that's always with you."

"The thing about when the cast gets together, we all have that in common because we all loved him so much and so there's that connective tissue for us as a group," she continues. "And there's that deep understanding that he is right there with us, when we're all together, just put a chair there because he's sitting in it, he's not going to not be there."

The What I Like About You alum adds that Perry's spirit will "absolutely" be felt at this weekend's reunion event.

Perry died on March 4, 2019, at age 52. Paramedics were dispatched to his home in Sherman Oaks, California, on Feb. 27, 2019, after he suffered a stroke. At the time, an insider revealed to PEOPLE that the actor never regained consciousness. He was pronounced dead following a five-day hospital stay.

After his death, Garth spoke out in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

"My heart is broken. He meant so much to so many," she said. "Such a very special person. I share my deep sadness with his family and all who loved him. Such a terrible loss."

Perry's final role before death was as Fred Andrews on Riverdale. But his many film credits included Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The Fifth Element, though he also appeared in shows like Will & Grace and Spin City.

He was best known for playing Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210. And while he exited the series in 1995 after six seasons, he returned in 1998 and remained through 2000.