Jennie Garth Says the Late Luke Perry's 'Energy' Is Felt on the BH90210 Set: 'He's with Us'

Luke Perry‘s memory is living on in the 90210.

Months after the Beverly Hills, 90210 star died in March following a massive stroke, his former costar Jennie Garth opened up about feeling his presence on the set of BH90210, the upcoming revival of the classic show.

“It’s very difficult, but I do know that he’s with us,” she told Extra. “I see little messages from him, and his energy is here.”

Image zoom Luke Perry and Jennie Garth Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

“Luke was a big personality and he took up a lot of space, and he took up a lot of space in this group,” added costar Jason Priestley. “I think we all feel the vacancy of his absence.”

“We definitely want to honor him,” said Tori Spelling. “It was important to all of us.”

Perry famously starred as Dylan McKay on the iconic TV show. He appeared from 1990-95 and again in 1998 until 2000.

This isn’t the first time Garth, 47, has paid tribute to Perry’s memory while shooting the reboot. In May, the actress honored her late costar and friend on Instagram, sharing a photo of a street sign that reminded her of him.

“Sometimes there are just signs…” she captioned a photo of a stoplight on McKay Road in Vancouver, British Columbia.

RELATED: Jennie Garth Shares Touching ‘Sign’ of Late Beverly Hills, 90210 Costar Luke Perry’s Presence

Earlier this month, Fox released a new teaser for the highly-anticipated BH90210. In the promo, Spelling’s character Donna Martin and Brian Austin Green‘s character David Silver share a kiss as they reunite 19 years after Beverly Hills, 90210 wrapped.

Spelling, wearing wedding ring as she locks lips with Green, is heard in the promo saying, “Remember when we used to make out to this song?”

The teaser also features a quick glimpse at some of the cast — including Garth, Priestly, Ian Ziering and Shannen Doherty — gathered together for a poolside toast, followed by a montage of each of them as Spelling notes, “I love when we are all together.”

RELATED: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Denise Richards Joins the Cast of BH90210

Image zoom The cast of BH90210 Brian Bowen Smith/Fox

According to Fox, the reboot will follow the stars as they reunite for the first time in two decades. The six-episode revival was first announced in February, when it was revealed the cast would return to play “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama — with a healthy dose of irreverence — that is inspired by their real lives and relationships.”

Although Perry was one of the few original cast members who didn’t sign on to the reboot, he remained close with his former costars in the weeks leading up to his death.

The original series ran for 10 seasons from 1990 and 2000 and followed the cast as students at the posh West Beverly Hills High School in Los Angeles.

BH90210 premieres Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.